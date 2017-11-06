11/4 WVU TECH MEN'S BASKETBALL | WWNR Radio
Beckley, WV –  One win, one loss for the WVU Tech Golden Bears Men’s team.  The hard-fought game with Davis and Elkin’s on Saturday afternoon ended with an 84-59 loss for the Golden Bears.   Dave Kirby and Tim Harper Junior had the call from the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.

Join us Tuesday, November 7th  as both the Men’s and Women’s Teams play here at home. Listen live online at wwnrradio.com  620AM and 101.1FM.
Our Broadcast will begin at 5 PM EST.

11/4 Game here: First half:

Second Half:

 

MRN News


