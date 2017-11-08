11/7 WVU TECH DOUBLE HEADER | WWNR Radio
Home News 11/7 WVU TECH DOUBLE HEADER

Beckley, WV –  It was a nailbiter for both the men’s and women’s teams at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center Tuesday Night.
The ladies of WVU Tech fought hard against the Mt Vernon Nazarene Cougars. Right down to the final seconds.  WVU Tech lady Golden Bears lost to Mt. Vernon 71-70.

The Men’s team at WVU Tech put another tally in the win column in overtime against Mt. Vernon 71-69

Dave Kirby and Tim Harper Junior will have all the action Saturday  11/11/17  against Kentucky Christian University. Listen to our live broadcast on 620AM /101.1FM or Listen online here.  

REPLAY Tuesday’s games

Women’s Game can be heard here: 
1st Half: 

2nd Half:

 

Men’s Game Can be heard here: 

1st Half:

Second Half:

Overtime:

Previous PostAnother Win for the WVU Tech Golden Bears 11/11/17! Relive the action here

