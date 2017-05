Created for ages 8-12 but enjoyed by the whole family, Adventures in Odyssey presents original audio stories brought to life by actors who make you feel like part of the experience. These fictional, character-building dramas are created by an award-winning team that uses storytelling to teach lasting truths. Maybe that’s why over 20 million products have been distributed worldwide.

So dust off your imagination and join the kids in Odyssey for inspiring adventures that are flat-out fun!