Red Eye Radio is the pre-eminent syndicated overnight radio show hosted by radio vets Gary McNamara and Eric Harley airing Monday through Friday, Midnight to 5am Central. Targeted at long haul truckers, Red Eye Radio has broadened its mission to include virtually everyone living and working non-traditional hours. The audience includes shift workers, travelers, truck drivers and others who embrace the new 24/7 lifestyle, with many restaurants, retailers and other business establishments open round the clock. Red Eye Radio is the successor to Midnight Trucking Radio Network, a program whose roots go back 40 years. Each night the hosts of Red Eye Radio review the headlines, cover the issues that matter and keep listeners tuned-in with insight and perspective. Also on the agenda popular culture, family issues and detailed national weather forecasts.

History of Red Eye Radio

Red Eye Radio has a proud history, as the longest running nationally syndicated radio program focused on the needs of the trucking industry in the United States today.

For over 40 years the show has kept a key focus: to be part of the fabric of the trucking industry. Red Eye Radio has done this by consistently providing professional drivers up to the minute news, information and entertainment with one key goal: create a positive in-cab experience while helping truckers become more efficient and stay entertained while on the road.

Gary McNamara and Katy-Award Winning Host, Eric Harley, together bring the show over 40 years of broadcast experience. The on-air talent, combined with strongly branded resources, enable Red Eye Radio to deliver a quality broadcast and maintain the highest standards in the industry.

Awards

The Katie Award is one of the highest recognized symbols of excellence in radio and journalism. The Network was proud to be recognized within the same awards ceremony where Walter Cronkite received his first-ever lifetime achievement award for his more than 60 years in journalism.

Hosts Joe Kelley and Eric Harley expressed gratitude to the listeners of The Midnight Radio Network. “Our trucking audience makes the show very interactive as we strive to maintain a topical and informative radio broadcast,” said Kelley.

Then owned and operated by ABC/Walt Disney Company, Red Eye Radio (Cumulus Media Network) is a nationally syndicated trucking radio program that blankets the US, Canada and Mexico on over 200 affiliates. You can listen to Red Eye Radio on 50,000 watt AM stations (www.RedEyeRadioShow.com for station listing).