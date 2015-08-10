Clark Howard is a consumer expert whose goal is to help you keep more of the money you make. His national radio show and website show you ways to save more, spend less and avoid getting ripped off.

“Save more and spend less” is more than just a motto for Clark; it’s a way of life. As a successful lifelong entrepreneur, media star and best-selling author, the Atlanta-based “consumer champion” is dedicated to helping Americans of all means get ahead in life.

Clark’s career included stints in both government and private sectors. He was a civilian employee working for the U.S. Air Force at the end of the Vietnam War. He launched a travel agency in 1981 that grew into a chain with locations across metro Atlanta. In 1987, he sold the company at 31 and retired.

Clark found his way into the public eye almost by accident. While enjoying retirement on the pristine beaches of Florida, he was asked to be a guest on a radio show about travel. The response was so positive that he was given his own program, The Clark Howard Show. The show originates from Atlanta’s News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB and is syndicated by WestwoodOne.

He is a consumer reporter on Atlanta’s WSB-TV. In addition, Clark’s weekly newspaper column in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is syndicated throughout the country.

Consumer Action Center Call-in Help Line

In 1993, he opened Team Clark Howard’s Consumer Action Center as an extension of his radio show to provide the community with free advice on money and consumer issues. Team Clark is now staffed by more than 140 volunteers. Call 404-892-8227 from 10am-7pm ET weekdays.

Community Service

As an Atlanta native, Clark has always been very involved in improving his community. He started several civic programs, including Atlanta Volunteer Action, Volunteer Action, Inc., The Big Buddy Program and Career Action. With the help of his listeners, he has built 43 homes over 16 years throughout metro Atlanta for Habitat for Humanity

.Clark is a member of the Georgia State Defense Force. He joined after the terrorist attacks of 2001 to do his part in helping to prepare and assist our military. He attends monthly training workshops around the state as part of his service, and performed medical evacuation work in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina.

Clark’s Books

Clark has published ten books in total. His newest book, Clark Howard’s Living Large for the Long Haul tells the stories of 50 Americans who show you how to live below your means while living life to the fullest. It includes more than 200 tips to help you pack a punch in your wallet.

2011’s Clark Howard’s Living Large in Lean Times: 250+ Ways to Buy Smarter, Spend Smarter, and Save Money, covers everything from cell phones to student loans, coupon websites to mortgages, investing to saving on electric bills, and beyond. It became his first #1 New York Times bestseller in Sept. 2011.

2002’s Get Clark Smart and 2003’s Clark’s Big Book of Bargains also charted on The New York Times‘ bestseller list (No. 6 and No. 7, respectively). Clark’s books are available everywhere books are sold and through Clark.com.

Education:

Bachelor’s in Urban Government, American University, 1976

Master’s in Business Management, Central Michigan, 1977

Personal:

Clark is married and has two daughters and a son. The family lives in Atlanta.

Contact:

For speaking engagement and appearance requests, please contact Grace Del Rio

Email: ClarkHowardAssistant@gmail.com

Phone: 404-897-6286