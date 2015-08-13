The Dennis Prager Show

Los Angeles Times

“An amazingly gifted man and moralist whose mission in life has been crystallized – ‘to get people obsessed with what is right and wrong.’”

ToastMasters

“One of America’s five best speakers.”

Buzz Magazine

“One of the ten most powerful people in Los Angeles. . . a moral compass.”

Radio and Television

Dennis Prager is one of America’s most respected radio talk show hosts. He has been broadcasting on radio in Los Angeles since 1982. His popular show became nationally syndicated in 1999 and airs live, Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to Noon (Pacific Time) from his home station, KRLA. Widely sought after by television shows for his opinions, he’s appeared on Fox and Friends, Red Eye, Hardball, Hannity, CBS Evening News, The Today Show and many others.

Books



2012: Still the Best Hope: Why the World Needs American Values to Triumph (Harper-Collins). This was a NY Times Best Seller.

2003: Simon and Schuster reissued Dennis’ totally revised seminal work on anti-Semitism, Why the Jews, co-written with Joseph Telushkin.

1998: Happiness Is a Serious Problem (HarperCollins). A perennial best seller, the book is the basis of Dennis’s “Happiness Hour,” every Friday on his radio show.

1996: Think A Second Time (HarperCollins), 44 essays on 44 different subjects.

1986: The Nine Questions People Ask about Judaism (Simon and Schuster). Co-authorerd with Joseph Telushkin it has been translated into a dozen languages, and is the most widely used introduction to Judaism in the world. It is still a best-seller in paperback over 25 years after its release.

Religion

Dennis has engaged in interfaith dialogue with Catholics at the Vatican, Muslims in the Persian Gulf, Hindus in India, and Protestants at Christian seminaries throughout America. For ten years, he conducted a weekly interfaith dialogue on radio with representatives of virtually every religion in the world. New York’s Jewish Week described Dennis Prager as “one of the three most interesting minds in American Jewish Life.”

Since 1992 to 2006 he taught the Hebrew Bible verse-by- verse at American Jewish University. All the lectures are available on CD and digital download.