Author and lecturer Ronnie McMullen has been an on-air personality for over eleven years. He has always picked subjects that are not necessarily covered by mainstream media. Ronnie brings a magnetic energy and a devoted passion to his listeners each week as he takes you through the theater of life. He focuses on how we can navigate through this negative-themed world that is obsessed with things rather than ideals. Ronnie brings a diverse group of guests to the table that bring forth truths to a sleeping society that is waking up.
Home Programming The Ronnie McMullen Show
Related articles
The Hugh Hewitt Show
beckleyApr 05, 2016
The Dennis Prager Show
beckleyAug 13, 2015
First Light
beckleyAug 13, 2015