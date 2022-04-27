West Virginia Breast Health Initiative Inc.’s May 7, 2022 Annual Race for the Ribbon

Charleston, WV-It is time to wear your heart on your sleeve – or for this case – your running walking shoes. As

many of you know, the Annual Race for the Ribbon was cancelled for both the 2020 and 2021

years due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This year, WVBHI and participants alike are

ready to pick up where they left off. By the time participants return to the Race for the Ribbon in

May, it will have been three full years since the last Race. For that reason, the May 7, 2022 Race

for the Ribbon is aptly named “Back to the Boulevard”.

As most of you know, the Race for the Ribbon is designed to provide financial and emotional

support for families facing breast cancer. As WVBHI’s Executive Director – Donna DeHart –

stated, “We have a duty to our West Virginia community to bring this Race “Back to the

Boulevard”. Many have gone without the life-saving diagnostics needed to detect breast cancer

that includes mammograms and that can happen very easily in this COVID-19 pandemic. We

cannot put the brakes on the Race any longer. The Race is extremely important to keep

mammograms and other detection services on the minds of our community.”

Race day will take place at the WV State Capitol Complex on the Boulevard on Saturday, May

7, 2022. The Race has an exciting lineup for the community. The Opening Ceremony kicks off at

8am and the Race begins at 9am sharp. The Opening Ceremony is emceed by WOWK TV’s

Amanda Barren and will consist of – the Flag Presentation by Riverside High School JROTC;

the National Anthem by Mixed Nuts; the Invocation by Pastor Shannon Robinson from the

Partnership of African American Churches; and Opening Remarks by Debbie Townsend from

WVBHI, Mayor Amy Goodwin and Former Secretary of State and recent Breast Cancer

Survivor Natalie Tennant.

At 8:45am the Chemical Valley Roller Girls will complete the first lap, followed by “kickstands

up” with the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club of Charleston, WV. WVU Mountaineer Mascot,

Mary Roush will start the Race promptly at 9am. In addition to the above, members of the Star

Wars crew – Garrison Corellia of the 501st Legion – will be in full patrol keeping us all safe from

the Dark Force.

For more information about the Race and to register, please go to https://www.wvbhi.org/ or

contact our office at 304-556-4808 or 304-377-8945