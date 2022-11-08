1.9 Billion Dollar Powerball Drawing Delayed

The Powerball drawing for Monday, Nov. 7, was delayed due to what the organization called a “technical problem.” The drawing will not be done until all game procedures have been successfully completed. Once the issue is resolved, according to CBS News, the winning numbers will be posted on powerball.com and a recording of the drawing will be available on the Powerball YouTube channel.

The Powerball jackpot increased to $1.9 billion over the weekend, which set another record after no player won the grand prize in Saturday’s drawing.