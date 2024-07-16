1 contractor killed, 3 WVDOH workers injured in work zones this construction season: Secretary Wriston says, “Slow down!” in work zones

Another WVDOH worker was treated and released from the hospital after being hit by a car while patching potholes on Interstate 79 in Braxton County on Friday, March 29, 2024. The WVDOH District 7 worker was patching potholes on I-79 when a driver ran through the work zone, drove through the pothole that was being patched and struck the worker on the arm.



“We have some of our lowest-paid individuals holding those flags and directing traffic, and they’re responsible for every life, every soul, in that work zone,” Wriston said. “It’s serious, serious business.



“How could you possibly think it’s okay to stick a key in the ignition, start your vehicle up, and drive through this office?” Wriston asked. “That’s exactly what you’re doing when you go through a work zone. You can’t tell me you don’t see those work zones, because they’re EVERYWHERE.”



Wriston said nearly all work zone crashes are due to driver error – speeding, distracted driving, or cell phone use. “This has got to be something that we address at our values level, our West Virginia values level,” Wriston said. “We’ve got to show that we care about our fellow citizens.”



Wriston said the WVDOH is actively trying to build safety into the design of every single highway project. “But the really critical part here, and this is critical, is the driver behavior.”



Wriston said the WVDOH plans to partner with the state education system to emphasize safe driving.



“We’re going to start training our citizens how to drive at a real early age. So that when you get to be of age to go get that driver’s license it’s ingrained in you. When you operate a vehicle, you’ve got to make good decisions.”