68.7 F
Beckley
Friday, June 12, 2020 11:21pm

10 Florida SWAT officers quit unit over ‘political climate’: report

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Ten members of a police SWAT team in a South Florida city quit the unit this week, concerned about “today’s political climate” and its impact on their jobs, according to a report.

In a letter dated Tuesday, the officers in Hallandale Beach, Broward County, complained of being “minimally equipped, under trained and often times restrained” in performing their duties, Miami FOX station WSVN-TV reported.

The officers – who were leaving the SWAT unit but not resigning from the force — wrote that they were concerned that city officials were “placing the safety of dogs over the safety of team members.”

TULSA POLICE MAJOR WARNS OF COMING LAW ENFORCEMENT EXODUS: ‘EVERY OFFICER YOU TALK TO IS LOOKING TO LEAVE’

The letter and resignations came as police officers across the U.S. were facing a high level of scrutiny and criticism following the May 25 death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Floyd’s death has led to an examination of past allegations of excessive force by police, particularly against African-Americans. Police in many areas have also faced additional scrutiny as cellphone camera images posted to social media have shown officers using force to combat rioters and looters during unrest sparked by Floyd’s death.

Critics of police departments have used the opportunity to launch a “Defund the Police” effort that has drawn support from some Democrats in Congress, including U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

In Hallandale Beach, the officers signing the letter to police Chief Sonia Quinones write that they feel unsupported by the city’s leadership – as well as the command staff of the city’s police department.

They write that they were displeased that top officials with the Hallandale Beach police kneeled with protesters during a Monday demonstration, WSVN reported.

“Until these conditions and sentiments are rectified and addressed,” the officers write, “we cannot safely, effectively and in good faith carry out duties in this capacity without putting ourselves and our families at this needless increased level of risk.”

Hallandale Beach City Manager Greg Chavarria responded to the SWAT officers’ letter in a statement to WSVN.

Chavarria wrote that the officers signing the letter have agreed to meet with the chief on Monday afternoon to discuss their concerns – and insisted that their departures from the SWAT unit did not pose a public safety vulnerability for residents.

“The officers who submitted their resignation from their SWAT assignment include the newly elected president of the IUPA Police Union,” Chavarria writes in part. “They specifically mention their displeasure with the Chief joining members of our community in taking a knee against racism, hatred, and intolerance earlier this week. They have incorrectly stated the gesture was in support of an elected official. This is simply not true.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a similar show of solidarity among police officers, nearly 60 members of an emergency response team in Buffalo, N.Y., quit the unit June 5 – although they too remained with the police department.

Those officers left that unit after two of its members were suspended without pay, accused of shoving an elderly man who fell backward and struck his head, requiring hospitalization. The incident was caught on video and sparked national outrage.

The two suspended Buffalo officers were later arrested and charged with second-degree assault in connection with the case. Further legal action is pending.



Source link

Recent Articles

10 Florida SWAT officers quit unit over ‘political climate’: report

News WWNR -
0
Ten members of a police SWAT team in a South Florida city quit the unit this week, concerned about “today’s political climate” and...
Read more

Venezuela top court names new electoral council, opposition defiant

News WWNR -
0
CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s supreme court on Friday named new leaders to the national electoral council that will oversee parliamentary elections later this...
Read more

Chinese military officer arrested while allegedly trying to steal US medical research

News WWNR -
0
A Chinese military officer was caught trying to leave California with university research materials this week, after allegedly lying on an application to...
Read more

Tiger Woods won’t play at PGA Tour stop at Hilton Head

News WWNR -
0
Tiger Woods' yacht, Privacy, was spotted headed up the East Coast earlier this week from Florida, but if it ends up docking in...
Read more

Factbox: What changes are governments making in response to George Floyd protests?

News WWNR -
0
OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - Protests over the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody have prompted government and police officials across...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Venezuela top court names new electoral council, opposition defiant

WWNR -
0
CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s supreme court on Friday named new leaders to the national electoral council that will oversee parliamentary elections later this...
Read more
News

Chinese military officer arrested while allegedly trying to steal US medical research

WWNR -
0
A Chinese military officer was caught trying to leave California with university research materials this week, after allegedly lying on an application to...
Read more
News

Tiger Woods won’t play at PGA Tour stop at Hilton Head

WWNR -
0
Tiger Woods' yacht, Privacy, was spotted headed up the East Coast earlier this week from Florida, but if it ends up docking in...
Read more
News

Factbox: What changes are governments making in response to George Floyd protests?

WWNR -
0
OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - Protests over the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody have prompted government and police officials across...
Read more
News

De Blasio says anything named after Robert E. Lee in NYC ‘has to go’ amid push to rename streets

WWNR -
0
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that nothing should be named after Confederate general Robert E. Lee "at this point in history" as officials push...
Read more
News

Judge says court may have picked ‘intemperate’ lawyer to argue against DOJ dropping Flynn case

WWNR -
0
One of the judges on the panel overseeing an appeal to force Judge Emmet Sullivan to let the Department of Justice (DOJ) drop...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap