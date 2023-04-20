$12.7 million in Community Development Block Grant Mitigation Funds awarded to Southern WV.

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice released today more than $12.7 million in Community Development Block Grant Mitigation Funds dedicated to infrastructure renovation, dam restoration, stream restoration, and wastewater treatment projects. HUD defines mitigation funds as those activities that increase resilience to disasters and reduce or eliminate the long-term risk of loss of life, injury, damage to and loss of property, and suffering and hardship, by lessening the impact of future disasters. “My administration is dedicated to improving the quality of life for all West Virginians,” Gov. Justice said. “I am thrilled we can provide funding for communities to help them become more resilient and to mitigate risks and reduce future losses. “The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides Community Development Block Grant Mitigation Funds to the state. The Community Development and Advancement Division of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development manages these funds.

Webster County

Camp Caesar Webster County Commission – $1,000,000This project will renovate infrastructure and a dam at Camp Caesar in Webster County. In times of emergency, the camp is designated as an emergency shelter for a nearby nursing home, a space for the National Guard, and the 8,386 residents of Webster County. Renovations will include upgrading the dam, modifying the main and emergency spillways to bring it into compliance, improving streamflow, and reinforcing stream banks.

Fayette County

City of Mount Hope

Dunloup Creek Stream Restoration – $1,052,162

The project will protect and stabilize the Dunloup Creek stream banks, improve stream habitat, and reduce flood impacts in Mount Hope in Fayette County. The area has experienced extensive flooding on multiple occasions, prompting the Natural Resources Conservation Service to conduct a buyout of property owners within the floodplain.

Nicholas County

City of Richwood

Wastewater Treatment Plant Flood Hazard Mitigation – $10,000,000

The project will relocate the existing wastewater treatment plant to an area outside the floodway, protecting infrastructure and ensuring service for any future flooding or high-water event.

Summers County

City of Hinton

Hinton Wastewater Treatment Plant Bridge Replacement – $660,000

The project will replace a makeshift wooden bridge representing the only vehicle access to the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The bridge sits atop culverts which will be removed, and the wooden bridge replaced with a concrete bridge. The project will provide more flood-resilient access to the treatment plant in case of flooding or high water events and improve water flow by removing existing culverts.