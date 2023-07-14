12th Annual Thurmond Triathlon registration underway.

Thurmond , WV – A historic train station, the second oldest river in the world, and being in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve make the town of Thurmond a perfect setting for families and individuals to participate in a beginner-friendly triathlon on Sunday, August 6, 2023. For the 12th year, Thurmond will welcome families with children of all ages to traverse 5 miles to make memories.

Thurmond Triathlon participants will start at the historic Thurmond Train Depot, make their way across the bridge over the scenic New River, and bike 2 miles to Stonecliff Beach. From there, the race moves to the New River for a 1.5 mile span of easy paddling on calm waters. In the last leg of the race, racers will run from the Dun Glen Day Use Area and make their way back into Thurmond, running a 2-mile loop of town.

According to Melanie Seiler, Executive Director of Active Southern West Virginia, “My family has participated in the Thurmond Triathlon for several years. It is a great event to get my young daughters looking forward to and preparing for a race challenge that we know they can conquer. The distances are fairly short on each leg and the volunteers make it so nice with orange slices and warm cheers. This event is a true asset to our community.”

To register go to

https://www.trisignup.com/Race/WV/Thurmond/ThurmondTriathlon

For questions contact thurmondwv@gmail.com

Hope to see you in historic Thurmond on Sunday, AUGUST 6!