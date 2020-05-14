59 F
By Lola Rizer
Sen. Burr steps aside as Intelligence Committee chairman amid stock sale investigation

Report: Federal agents seize Sen. Richard Burr's cellphoneNorth Carolina Sen. Richard Burr, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, was reportedly forced to surrender...
Candidate Profiles

Listen online here!
Trump cheers Wisconsin ruling as tensions flare over coronavirus lockdowns

(Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Thursday applauded the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision to strike down a coronavirus lockdown order in his latest...
Hungary could end emergency powers in late June: top Orban aide

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Indefinite emergency powers obtained by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to fight the coronavirus crisis could be retracted in late...
Senator Burr’s phone seized in U.S. probe of stock trades: LA Times

U.S. Senator Richard Burr (R-NC) listens to testimony during the Senate Committee for Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing on the coronavirus disease...
Dennis Prager

5/14 Morning Briefing

Lola Rizer -
0
Please send your community announcements to radiocitywv@gmail.com Cases of COVID 19 in West Virginia Updated: 5/14/2020 26 New Reported Cases       bringing our total to...
Read more
News

Can Glover Teixeira make a UFC title run? And when should the main event have been stopped?

WWNR -
0
The main event of Wednesday's UFC Fight Night card in Jacksonville, Florida, elicited strong reactions for two drastically different reasons.On the one hand,...
Read more

