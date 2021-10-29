13th Annual United Way Wonderland of Trees Kick-Off November 5th

Tis that time of year to kick-off the 13th annual United Way of Southern West Virginia Wonderland of Trees event! This year’s excitement builds in preparation for the event to be held again at The Summit Bechtel Reserve – The J.W. Marriot, Jr. Leadership Center.

The J.W. Marriott, Jr. Leadership Center is located within the South Gate of the Summit Bechtel Reserve and traditionally serves as the primary location for group conferences and retreats hosted on site. The venue includes six multipurpose classrooms, a 300-seat theater-style auditorium, a 300-seat dining hall, library, kitchen, offices, service areas, and over 40 guest rooms for overnight stay accommodations. The Wonderland of Trees event will open to the public within this beautiful venue beginning Friday, November 5th.

“The Summit Bechtel Reserve team is an incredible community partner, and we are thrilled to again be extended the opportunity to host our Wonderland of Trees on their property.” said Trena Dacal, Executive Director of United Way of Southern West Virginia. “The JW & Hazel Ruby Welcome Center served as a beautiful venue for this event, but in 2020 we decided jointly that we needed a significant increase in comfortable space following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our community’s safety will always be our top priority.” Dacal said, “Not only does the Marriott Leadership Center allow greater space, but the venue has been made available to us for events like Gingerbread House Decorating, Paint Parties, Cookie Decorating, and a Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre.”

The Wonderland of Trees event creates an opportunity for the community to jump into the upcoming holidays surrounded by breathtaking views, beautifully decorated trees, and ample space for safe distancing. All proceeds from the event directly benefit the United Way of Southern West Virginia and increase their abilities to extend direct services to the community and assist their nonprofit partner agencies.

“We’re delighted to host the Wonderland of Trees event again this year and open our J.W. Marriott, Jr. Leadership Center doors to the public in support of the United Way of Southern West Virginia.” said Summit Bechtel Reserve Director Patrick Sterrett. “We value our partnership with United Way, stand behind their mission, and have clearly seen the support they extend to southern West Virginia.”

The display will be open to the public starting Friday November 5th. Visitors are encouraged to soak in the holiday décor, vote on their favorite tree for a $1 donation per vote, drop-off letters to Santa, watch a holiday family movie in the auditorium, enjoy apple butter making demonstrations, view chainsaw carving, and enjoy food, drinks, and fellowship. A full schedule of events is available on the United Way of Southern WV website, unitedwayswv.org/wonderland.

The event will conclude with a LIVE AUCTION on the evening of Friday, November 19th starting at 6:00 pm. That evening, the tree that received the most votes while on display will be announced and receive recognition as the annual “People’s Choice Award” winner. Live auction attendees will have the opportunity to pre-book an overnight stay in one of the luxurious rooms located within the J.W. Marriott, Jr. Leadership Center for the evening of the live auction.

For additional information, including display times and detailed driving directions, please visit the Wonderland of Trees event page: www.unitedwayswv.org/wonderland .

To donate to United Way of Southern West Virginia:

– Make an online donation via their website: www.unitedwayswv.org.

– Mail a check to: United Way of Southern WV, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801 – OR call the office: 304-253-2111

*************************************************************************************

The Wonderland of Trees display will be open to the public as follows:

Friday, November 5th 10:00am – 7:00pm

Saturday, November 6th 10:00am – 7:00pm

– Apple Butter Demonstrations and Participation (10:00 am – 5:00 pm)

– Chainsaw Carving

– Gingerbread House Decorating (11:00 am and 1:00 pm) ($5 per child)

*Registration at unitedwayswv.org/wonderland

– Visit with Santa (11:00 am – 2:00 pm)

– Kids’ Paint Party, The Grinch (3:00 pm) ($20 per child) *Registration at

unitedwayswv.org/wonderland

– Saturday Family Movie *How the Grinch Stole Christmas* (3:00 pm and 5:00pm showings) Sunday November 7th 10:00am – 5:00pm

Friday, November 12th 10:00am – 7:00pm

– Performance by Rhythms of Grace Dance Studio (6:00 pm)

Saturday, November 13th 10:00am – 7:00pm

– Saturday Family Movie *How the Grinch Stole Christmas* (11:00am and 3:00pm showings) Sunday, November 14th 10:00am – 5:00pm

– Wine and Sip Paint Party ($40 per attendee) *Registration at unitedwayswv.org Friday, November 19th starting at 10:00am with LIVE AUCTION starting at 6:00pm!