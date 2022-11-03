14th Annual United Way Wonderland of Trees Kick-Off

Glen Jean, WV – ‘Tis that time of year to kick-off the 14th annual United Way of Southern West Virginia Wonderland of Trees event! This year’s excitement builds in preparation for the event to be held again at The Summit Bechtel Reserve – J.W. Marriot, Jr. Leadership Center.

United Way of Southern WV will kick off the Wonderland of Trees by hosting a Business After Hours in conjunction with Beckley-Raleigh and Fayette County Chambers of Commerce featuring the Perry Memorial Choir on Thursday, November 3rd, prior to opening the event to the public on Friday, November 4th.

The J.W. Marriott, Jr. Leadership Center is accessed from the South Gate of the Summit Bechtel Reserve and serves as the primary location for group conferences and retreats. The venue includes six multipurpose classrooms, a 300-seat theater-style auditorium, a 300-seat dining hall, library, kitchen, offices, service areas, and over 40 guest rooms for overnight accommodations. The Wonderland of Trees will open to the public within this beautiful venue beginning Friday, November 4th.

“The Summit Bechtel Reserve team is an incredible community partner, and we are thrilled to again be extended the opportunity to host our Wonderland of Trees on their property.” said Trena Dacal, Executive Director of United Way of Southern West Virginia. “Not only does the Marriott Leadership Center provide an incredible destination, but the venue has been made available to us for events like Gingerbread House Decorating, Paint Parties, Cookie Decorating, and more.”

The Wonderland of Trees creates an opportunity for the community to jump into the upcoming holidays surrounded by breathtaking views and beautifully decorated trees. All proceeds from the event directly benefit the United Way of Southern West Virginia and increase their abilities to extend direct services to the community and assist their nonprofit partner agencies.

The display will be open to the public starting Friday November 4th. Visitors are encouraged to soak in the holiday décor, vote on their favorite tree for a $1 donation per vote, drop-off letters to Santa, watch a holiday family movie in the auditorium, visit with Santa, and enjoy the schedule of family friendly activities. A full schedule of events is available on the United Way of Southern WV website, unitedwayswv.org/wonderland.

The event will conclude with a LIVE AUCTION on the evening of Friday, November 18thstarting at 6:00 pm. That evening, the tree that received the most votes while on display will be announced and receive recognition as the annual “People’s Choice Award” winner.

For additional information, including display times and detailed driving directions, please visit the Wonderland of Trees event page: www.unitedwayswv.org/wonderland .

The Wonderland of Trees display will be open to the public as follows:

Friday, November 4th 10:00am – 7:00pm

Saturday, November 5th 10:00am – 7:00pm

– B & C Kettle Corn

– Gingerbread House Decorating (11:00 am) ($15 per child)

*Registration at unitedwayswv.org/wonderland

– Visit with Santa (12:00 pm – 3:00 pm)

– Kids’ Paint Party, Gingerbread Man (2:00 pm) ($20 per child) *Registration at

unitedwayswv.org/wonderland

– Floral Arranging with Blooms by Bessie’s ($60) *Registration at unitedwayswv.org/wonderland – Saturday Family Movie *How the Grinch Stole Christmas* (12:00, 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm) Sunday November 6th 10:00am – 5:00pm

Friday, November 11th 10:00am – 7:00pm

Saturday, November 12th 10:00am – 7:00pm

– Cookies with Mrs. Claus ($10 per child) (10:30 am, 12:30 pm, 2:30 pm) *Registration at unitedwayswv.org/wonderland

– Bow Making with Blooms by Bessie’s ($10) (10:30 am) *Registration at

unitedwaysw.org/wonderland

– Floral Arranging with Blooms by Bessie’s – Centerpieces ($60) (12:30 pm) *Registration at unitedwayswv.org/wonderland

– Saturday Family Movie *How the Grinch Stole Christmas* (11:00 am, 1:00 pm, and 3:00 pm) Sunday, November 13th 10:00am – 5:00pm

Friday, November 18th starting at 10:00 am with LIVE AUCTION at 6:00 pm!

To donate to United Way of Southern West Virginia:

– Make an online donation via their website: www.unitedwayswv.org.

– Mail a check to: United Way of Southern WV, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801 – OR call the office: 304-253-2111