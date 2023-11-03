15 th Annual United Way Wonderland of Trees Kick-Off!



‘Tis that time of year to kick-off the 15 th annual United Way of Southern West Virginia Wonderland of Trees

event! This year’s excitement builds in preparation for the event to be held again at The Summit Bechtel

Reserve – J.W. Marriot, Jr. Leadership Center.

United Way of Southern WV will kick off the Wonderland of Trees by hosting a Business After Hours in

conjunction with Beckley-Raleigh and Fayette County Chambers of Commerce. The event will feature the

Perry Memorial Choir and Shady Spring Middle School Choir on Thursday, November 2nd, prior to opening

the event to the public on Friday, November 3rd.

The J.W. Marriott, Jr. Leadership Center is accessed from the South Gate of the Summit Bechtel Reserve and

serves as the primary location for group conferences and retreats. The venue includes six multipurpose

classrooms, a 300-seat theater-style auditorium, a 300-seat dining hall, library, kitchen, offices, service areas,

and over 40 guest rooms for overnight accommodations. The Wonderland of Trees will open to the public

within this beautiful venue beginning Friday, November 3rd.

“We are so thankful for community partners like the Summit Bechtel Reserve who have been wonderful hosts

of Wonderland of Trees since 2018.” said Trena Dacal, Executive Director of United Way of Southern West

Virginia. “Not only does the Marriott Leadership Center provide an incredible destination, but the venue has

been made available to us for events like Gingerbread House Decorating, Paint Parties, Movie Screenings, and

more.”

The Wonderland of Trees creates an opportunity for the community to jump into the upcoming holidays

surrounded by breathtaking views and beautifully decorated trees. All proceeds from the event directly

benefit the United Way of Southern West Virginia and increase their abilities to extend direct services to

the community and assist their nonprofit partner agencies.

The display will be open to the public starting Friday November 3rd. Visitors are encouraged to soak in the

holiday décor, vote on their favorite tree for a $1 donation per vote, drop-off letters to Santa, watch a holiday

family movie in the auditorium, visit with Santa, and enjoy the schedule of family friendly activities. A full

schedule of events is available on the United Way of Southern WV website, unitedwayswv.org/wonderland/.

The event will conclude with a live auction on the evening of Friday, November 17 th starting at 6:00 pm. That

evening, the tree that received the most votes while on display will be announced and receive recognition as

the annual “People’s Choice Award” winner.

For additional information, including display times and detailed driving directions, please visit the

United Way of Southern WV

110 Croft St.

Beckley, WV 25801

304.253-2111 Tel

304.253.2144 Fax

www.unitedwayswv.org

Wonderland of Trees event page: www.unitedwayswv.org/wonderland .