15 th Annual United Way Wonderland of Trees Kick-Off!

‘Tis that time of year to kick-off the 15 th annual United Way of Southern West Virginia Wonderland of Trees
event! This year’s excitement builds in preparation for the event to be held again at The Summit Bechtel
Reserve – J.W. Marriot, Jr. Leadership Center.
United Way of Southern WV will kick off the Wonderland of Trees by hosting a Business After Hours in
conjunction with Beckley-Raleigh and Fayette County Chambers of Commerce. The event will feature the
Perry Memorial Choir and Shady Spring Middle School Choir on Thursday, November 2nd, prior to opening
the event to the public on Friday, November 3rd.
The J.W. Marriott, Jr. Leadership Center is accessed from the South Gate of the Summit Bechtel Reserve and
serves as the primary location for group conferences and retreats. The venue includes six multipurpose
classrooms, a 300-seat theater-style auditorium, a 300-seat dining hall, library, kitchen, offices, service areas,
and over 40 guest rooms for overnight accommodations. The Wonderland of Trees will open to the public
within this beautiful venue beginning Friday, November 3rd.
“We are so thankful for community partners like the Summit Bechtel Reserve who have been wonderful hosts
of Wonderland of Trees since 2018.” said Trena Dacal, Executive Director of United Way of Southern West
Virginia. “Not only does the Marriott Leadership Center provide an incredible destination, but the venue has
been made available to us for events like Gingerbread House Decorating, Paint Parties, Movie Screenings, and
more.”
The Wonderland of Trees creates an opportunity for the community to jump into the upcoming holidays
surrounded by breathtaking views and beautifully decorated trees. All proceeds from the event directly
benefit the United Way of Southern West Virginia and increase their abilities to extend direct services to
the community and assist their nonprofit partner agencies.
The display will be open to the public starting Friday November 3rd. Visitors are encouraged to soak in the
holiday décor, vote on their favorite tree for a $1 donation per vote, drop-off letters to Santa, watch a holiday
family movie in the auditorium, visit with Santa, and enjoy the schedule of family friendly activities. A full
schedule of events is available on the United Way of Southern WV website, unitedwayswv.org/wonderland/.
The event will conclude with a live auction on the evening of Friday, November 17 th starting at 6:00 pm. That
evening, the tree that received the most votes while on display will be announced and receive recognition as
the annual “People’s Choice Award” winner.
For additional information, including display times and detailed driving directions, please visit the
United Way of Southern WV
110 Croft St.
Beckley, WV 25801
304.253-2111 Tel
304.253.2144 Fax
www.unitedwayswv.org
Wonderland of Trees event page: www.unitedwayswv.org/wonderland .