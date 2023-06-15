160 WEST VIRGINIA DAY ACTIVITIES AT THE EXHIBITION COAL MINE AND YOUTH MUSEUM IN BECKLEY JUNE 20TH

Beckley – The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum will be celebrating West

Virginia Day, Tuesday, June 20. Director of Parks and Recreation, Leslie Gray Baker says,

“Every month, during the summer, we like to do something special for the local community as

well as our out-of-town visitors. We have the Honey Festival, the Fall Festival, Kids Fest and in

June we celebrate West Virginia’s birthday.”

Traditional music will be provided by Isiaac “Squared” on the Rahall Company Store porch and

Carol Dameron will have a booth selling her special WV coal jewelry.

At the Youth Museum, visitors can explore the exhibition, Animationland. The exhibit explores

all the fascinating facets of animation. Come channel your creativity using animation basics,

such as storyboarding, sketching, stop, motion, movie making and more.

AND because it’s a birthday celebration will we serve cupcakes and offer a special festival

admission of $11 per person all day long.

The Exhibition Coal Mine and the Youth Museum are located in the New River Park. Hours are

daily, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm. For more information on rates and tours check the website at

www.beckley.org and click on the Exhibition Coal Mine or the Youth Museum link or call

(304)-256-1747or (304) 252-3730.