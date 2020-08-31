175 arrested during civil unrest in Kenosha, 104 had addresses listed outside city, police say

At least 175 people have been arrested during the recent civil unrest in Kenosha, Wis., with 104 having addresses listed outside of the city, according to numbers released by police on Sunday.

The arrests were related to the protests that have occurred every night, and have sometimes turned into destructive rioting, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23.

Kenosha Police said in a media release that the arrests were from people located in 44 cities, although authorities didn’t elaborate which states they came from. A total of 69 people were arrested for curfew violations.

Thirty-four were arrested for violating curfew. The charges ranged from carrying concealed weapons, burglary and possession of controlled substances, police said. More than 20 firearms were seized. At least three vehicles were towed and all were related to “active criminal investigations.”

Kenosha police had arrested nine people traveling in vehicles with out-of-state license plates last Wednesday on suspicion of criminal conduct, according to a report.

Inside the vehicles, officers found fireworks, helmets, gas masks, protective vests, and suspected controlled substances, police said.

“Suspecting that the occupants of these vehicles were preparing for criminal activity related to the civil unrest, officers attempted to make contact and investigate,” according to police.

The recent numbers were released as Kenosha County on Sunday extended its state of Emergency Curfew until 7 a.m. on Wednesday in anticipation of more protests. The daily curfew — which was set on expire on Sunday — is in effect between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

“The public needs to be off the streets for their safety,” Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said. “The curfew will be enforced.”

Police added that they are calculating damage estimates to businesses and will share that information when it’s available.

