18th Annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair Takes Over This Weekend

BECKLEY, W.Va. (July 11, 2023) – The Friends of Charity Auto Fair is taking over the Beckley-Raleigh County Memorial Airport this weekend to support two local nonprofit organizations. This year’s Auto Fair will benefit Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safehouse.



“The mission of the Friends of Charity Auto Fair is to support local charities in Southern West Virginia,” said Janett Green, Chief Executive Officer of Hospice of Southern West Virginia. “We pride ourselves in providing a fun, family-friendly environment for people of all ages.”



The event, in its eighteenth year, will feature hundreds of antique and new vehicles as well as offering activities for the entire family, including a carnival, a burnout competition, car limbo, and dozens of food and market vendors. Fairgoers will wrap up the weekend of activities with a concert featuring two of WV’s own – Taylor Made and The Davisson Brothers Band. The concert series kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and wraps up with a dazzling display of fireworks.



Gates to the Auto Fair open Friday and Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Memorial Airport. Show cars can register the day of the event and are asked to be parked on the showgrounds by noon on Saturday for judging. Awards will be presented to the winning vehicles on Saturday at 5 p.m.



Tickets are still available for the Auto Fair and can be purchased at the front gate, located at the airport. For more information about the weekends activities, fairgoers can visit the website at www.wvautofair.com or on Facebook by following @FriendsofCharityAuoFair.