1st full moon of summer to be unlike any other this season

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – June 23, 2021 – (WWNR) Summer is officially underway in the Northern Hemisphere, and the new season will kick off with a full moon unlike any other until next June.

As the sun sets on Thursday evening, not only will the first full moon of summer appear in the southeastern sky, but it will also be the final supermoon of 2021.

The term supermoon may be sounding old for some stargazers as it is the third in as many months. Supermoons always come in groupings like this, and anyone that misses the one rising on Thursday night will need to wait until June 14, 2022, to spot another one in the sky.

There is more to a supermoon than just a viral nickname.

As the moon orbits the Earth, there are times when it is a bit closer to the Earth, called perigee, and times when it is a bit farther away, called apogee. When the full moon occurs when the moon is near perigee, it appears slightly bigger and brighter than normal, making it a supermoon.