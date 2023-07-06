$2.6 million awarded in Justice Reinvestment Initiative Treatment Supervision grants

|CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has awarded $2,611,200 in West Virginia Justice Reinvestment Initiative Treatment Supervision (JRI-TS) grant funds to 13 projects.
These funds will be used to support the continued operation of treatment supervision programs throughout the state.
These funds are provided by the State of West Virginia and are administered by the Justice and Community Services (JCS) Section of the Division of Administrative Services (DAS).
Funds were awarded to the following:
Berkeley County Council — $140,908
These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Berkeley County.
Burlington United Methodist Family Services — $211,500
These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Mineral County.
Community Action of South Eastern WV — $235,000
These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Mercer County.
Greenbrier County Commission — $78,490
These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Greenbrier County.
Harrison County Commission — $75,200
These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Harrison County.
Jefferson Day Report Center — $97,290
These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Jefferson County.
Logan County Commission — $109,134
These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Logan, Boone, Lincoln, and Mingo Counties.
Mason County Commission — $65,847
These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Mason County.
Mid-Ohio Valley Fellowship Home — $188,000
These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Wood County.
Recovery Group of Southern WV — $251,897
These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Logan, Boone, Cabell, Clay, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Putnam, and Wayne Counties.
Recovery Point of Huntington — $976,631
These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Kanawha and Mercer Counties.
Southern Highlands Community Mental Health — $40,303
These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Mercer County.
YWCA of Wheeling — $141,000
These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Marshall County.