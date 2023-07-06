$2.6 million awarded in Justice Reinvestment Initiative Treatment Supervision grants

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has awarded $2,611,200 in West Virginia Justice Reinvestment Initiative Treatment Supervision (JRI-TS) grant funds to 13 projects.



These funds will be used to support the continued operation of treatment supervision programs throughout the state.



These funds are provided by the State of West Virginia and are administered by the Justice and Community Services (JCS) Section of the Division of Administrative Services (DAS).



Funds were awarded to the following:



Berkeley County Council — $140,908

These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Berkeley County.



Burlington United Methodist Family Services — $211,500

These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Mineral County.



Community Action of South Eastern WV — $235,000

These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Mercer County.



Greenbrier County Commission — $78,490

These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Greenbrier County.



Harrison County Commission — $75,200

These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Harrison County.



Jefferson Day Report Center — $97,290

These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Jefferson County.



Logan County Commission — $109,134

These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Logan, Boone, Lincoln, and Mingo Counties.



Mason County Commission — $65,847

These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Mason County.



Mid-Ohio Valley Fellowship Home — $188,000

These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Wood County.



Recovery Group of Southern WV — $251,897

These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Logan, Boone, Cabell, Clay, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Putnam, and Wayne Counties.



Recovery Point of Huntington — $976,631

These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Kanawha and Mercer Counties.



Southern Highlands Community Mental Health — $40,303

These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Mercer County.



YWCA of Wheeling — $141,000

These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Marshall County.