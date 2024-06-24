2 Dead in Beaver Shooting

On Saturday June 22nd at approximately 1:55AM Raleigh County Deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting on Oxley Circle in Beaver. Deputies arrived in the area within minutes. They located a truck crashed into the side of Beaver First Baptist church containing two deceased males. Both males were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. This incident remains under investigation by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau. The identities of the victim’s are being withheld pending notification of their respective families. Anyone having information about this incident should contact the RCSO at 304-255-9300, your local 911 center, or Crimestoppers if you’d like to remain anonymous