44.9 F
Beckley
Saturday, November 9, 2019 4:24pm

2 Disney workers, retired middle school principal nabbed in Florida child porn sting

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Two Disney employees and a retired middle school assistant principal have been snared in a Florida sheriff’s child pornography sting.

Their arrests and the arrests of 14 other men were announced Friday by Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd as part of an undercover probe into child pornography conducted by detectives who work on computer crime cases.

Judd said the two arrested Disney employees were Brett Kinney, 40, of Lake Alfred, Fla., and Donald Durr, Jr., 52, of Davenport, Fla. He said the retired assistant principal was William Hage, 76 of Lakeland, Fla. The school where Hage worked was Seth McKeel Middle School in Lakeland.

Mugshots for Brett Kinney, 40, Donald Durr Jr., 52, and William Hage, 76. 

Mugshots for Brett Kinney, 40, Donald Durr Jr., 52, and William Hage, 76. 
(Polk County Sheriff’s Office )

THE WHO’S PETE TOWNSHEND: CHILD PORN ARREST SAVED MY LIFE

They were each arrested Monday on charges of possessing child pornography and promoting child pornography.

Kinney worked as a guest experience manager at Walt Disney World and had been employed at the theme park for 15 years, Fox 13 Tampa reported.

Investigators said he told detectives he had an addiction to child pornography and had been viewing it for 22 years, according to the station.

DISNEY WORLD PRINCESS LEFT ‘SHAKING AND CRYING’ AFTER GUEST ALLEGEDLY GROPED HER DURING PHOTO-OP

Durr was also employed by Disney for over two decades on their maintenance staff, the station reported.

Judd said Durr told deputies, “I’m a pervert but I’m not a monster,” according to Fox 13.

A representative for Disney said Kinney no longer works for the company and that Durr is on unpaid leave, the station reported.

Judd said in a news release that Hage was on the internet chatting about wanting “to see a 15-year-old wearing something sexy” when detectives showed up at his house with a search warrant.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The news release said Hage had hundreds of videos and images of child pornography with girls of various ages.



Source link

Recent Articles

Trump wants Pelosi, Biden to be called as impeachment inquiry witnesses, says he’ll release second phone call transcript

News WWNR -
0
President Trump on Saturday brushed off what he described as a “witch hunt” of an impeachment inquiry, before calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi...
Read more

2 Disney workers, retired middle school principal nabbed in Florida child porn sting

News WWNR -
0
Two Disney employees and a retired middle school assistant principal have been snared in a Florida sheriff’s child pornography sting.Their arrests and the...
Read more

Germany, allies celebrate 30th anniversary of the Berlin Wall fall

News WWNR -
0
The Berlin Wall stood for 28 years. On Saturday, Germany and a host of European countries celebrated the 30th anniversary of when the...
Read more

Plane crashes in Texas after slowing down to dump 350 gallons of pink water in gender reveal stunt, officials say

News WWNR -
0
A recent plane crash in Texas that resulted in “substantial damage” to the aircraft and at least one injured person was caused by...
Read more

Fantasy fallout: Better late than never for Ronald Jones, DeVante Parker – NFL Nation

News WWNR -
0
Last week was a stark reminder that some fantasy breakthroughs take longer than others.Running backs Ronald Jones and Kenyan Drake, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Trump wants Pelosi, Biden to be called as impeachment inquiry witnesses, says he’ll release second phone call transcript

WWNR -
0
President Trump on Saturday brushed off what he described as a “witch hunt” of an impeachment inquiry, before calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi...
Read more
News

Germany, allies celebrate 30th anniversary of the Berlin Wall fall

WWNR -
0
The Berlin Wall stood for 28 years. On Saturday, Germany and a host of European countries celebrated the 30th anniversary of when the...
Read more
News

Plane crashes in Texas after slowing down to dump 350 gallons of pink water in gender reveal stunt, officials say

WWNR -
0
A recent plane crash in Texas that resulted in “substantial damage” to the aircraft and at least one injured person was caused by...
Read more
News

Fantasy fallout: Better late than never for Ronald Jones, DeVante Parker – NFL Nation

WWNR -
0
Last week was a stark reminder that some fantasy breakthroughs take longer than others.Running backs Ronald Jones and Kenyan Drake, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo...
Read more
video
News

Tucker: CNN's climate change town hall was an act of wanton cruelty

WWNR -
0
CNN tortures viewers with 7-hour climate change town hall. #Tucker #FoxNews FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News...
Read more
Money

CohBar – The Pioneer In Mitochondrial Drugs – CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)

WWNR -
0
CohBar (CWBR) is a development-stage biotech company focused on drugs based on mitochondria-based therapeutics (MBTs), an emerging class of drugs with the potential...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap