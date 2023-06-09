2 Fayette County Residents to receive 2023 Governor’s Service Awards

Fayette County, WV – Two Fayette County residents are receiving a Governor’s Service Award this year, Maren Boblits & Libby Campbell Lucas More on their volunteer work is posted below. The award ceremony will be held next Thursday, June 15th at 6PM in Charleston at the Culture Center.
EDMOND, W.VA. – Described as a volunteer rock star, Maren Boblits’ leadership and willingness to help others stands out in her community. As a Fayette County 4-H Teen Leader, she has organized multiple service projects, which include Blessing Boxes, food drives, community cleanups, and much more.
Maren’s commitment to community service was heightened when she noticed the pressing need to replenish the Blessing Boxes throughout Fayette County. In 2021, Fayette County 4-H started a Blessing Box program in the county, placing them in seven communities. However, the demand for nonperishable food and hygiene items far exceeded the frequency at which the boxes were being filled. Recognizing this challenge, Maren took charge and organized two highly successful canned food drives in March and October 2022.
During the canned food drive, Maren collaborated with local stores and schools, contacting various businesses to set up donation boxes within their premises. After weeks of collection, Maren and her 4-H club devised a plan to distribute all the donated items to the Blessing Boxes. In October, Maren organized a door-to-door “Trick or Treat for Canned Goods” event, encouraging club members to dress up in Halloween costumes and request donated canned food or hygiene items instead of candy. This innovative approach to volunteerism engaged members of all ages, making it a truly inclusive initiative. Through these efforts, Fayette County 4-H members could consistently keep the Blessing Boxes stocked and accessible to those in need. Although the precise number of residents benefiting from these boxes is unknown, the rate at which they became empty signifies the extensive need in the community.
In addition to her work with the Blessing Boxes, Maren identified another community need in 2022—community cleanups. Understanding the importance of a safe and clean environment, Maren and her 4-H club determined two communities in dire need of cleanup efforts. With true leadership, Maren encouraged the Fayette County 4-H Teen Leaders to adopt this project and successfully recruited club members to participate in the community cleanups.
Maren’s involvement in community projects continues to flourish, evident by her election as President of the 4-H Teen Leaders in October 2022. Furthermore, Maren has been an instrumental volunteer in the newly established Teen Court program, demonstrating her commitment to youth-led initiatives. Through her volunteerism and leadership, Maren has become a role model for others, demonstrating the power of selflessness and service.
ANSTED, W.VA. – An angel in the community, Libby Campbell Lucas goes above and
beyond to help her neighbors in Ansted. Libby’s selfless acts of kindness and her
dedication to the community have touched the lives of many, making her a beacon of
hope and inspiration.
A lifelong resident of Ansted, one of Libby’s most eye opening experiences
occurred during her seventh-grade year when she noticed a classmate arriving at school
in dirty clothes, subjected to ridicule by other students. Despite her own family’s modest
means, Libby selflessly offered to bring clean clothes for her classmate every Monday
morning. Witnessing the transformative power of her kindness and the smile it brought
to her classmate’s face, Libby made a personal pledge to prevent anyone from
experiencing hurt and humiliation. Although she acknowledges that she cannot help
everyone, Libby remains committed to helping the community.
Libby Campbell Lucas is known for consistently going above and beyond to assist
her neighbors in Ansted. Libby tirelessly arranges meals for families in need, helps
families recover from house fires, organizes Narcan classes to combat the opioid crisis,
purchases Christmas gifts for local families, and extends unwavering support to Ansted’s
first responders and Volunteer Fire Department through homecooked meals. She also
secured citations for the Ansted Fire Department through the legislature and helped to
obtain a street sign for the fire department.
Additionally, she takes the lead in organizing community events such as the
Santa Run and the Easter Run. She also enjoys volunteering for the local Shop With A
Cop initiative. For over 15 years, Libby has volunteered at the Ansted Heritage Festival.
Her service extends further as she has actively served on the Fayette County Executive
Committee, dedicating her time to writing grants for community projects and aiding
individuals in accessing social security and child support. She also has helped to secure
grants in the past for Gualey Bridge and local festivals in the area. The magnitude of
Libby’s impact on the community is impossible to quantify, as her actions touch the lives
of many.
In 2001, when Ansted faced a devastating flood, Libby immediately headed to
the emergency shelter, where she ended up staying 30 days to volunteer. During her
time there, she encountered remarkable individuals, but one elderly man’s story left a
mark on her heart. This man had been living in his van and required rescue. Upon
arriving at the shelter, he expressed overwhelming gratitude to his “army of people” for
saving him and rescuing his bible.
This experience led Libby to a decade of helping with shelters whenever the
need arises, whether it is a flood, power outage, or warming shelter. Currently, she
serves as the dedicated volunteer Shelter Coordinator for the Midland Trail Community
Center. She has been involved in every shelter in the county as a Shelter Coordinator
since 2001. This heartfelt story is just one of the many experiences that inspire Libby to
continue giving back in Ansted.
The Governor’s Service Awards are administered by Volunteer West Virginia, the State’s Commission for National and Community Service. The event will take place on Thursday, June 15th at 6:00pm at the Culture Center in Charleston. A volunteer review committee reads and selects the recipients based on achievement, community needs, continuing involvement, creativity, and impact of service.
Other recipients of the 2023 Governor’s Service Awards include, by category: • Young Adult: Sequoia Ware, Huntington
• Adult: Susan James Hagan, Wheeling
• Senior: Libby Campbell Lucas, Ansted
• Lifetime Achievement: Fran Welton, Moorefield • Group: Davis Medical Center Pet Therapy Team – Mark & Ellie Roy, Elkins