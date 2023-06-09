2 Fayette County Residents to receive 2023 Governor’s Service Awards

Fayette County, WV – Two Fayette County residents are receiving a Governor’s Service Award this year, Maren Boblits & Libby Campbell Lucas More on their volunteer work is posted below. The award ceremony will be held next Thursday, June 15th at 6PM in Charleston at the Culture Center.

EDMOND, W.VA. – Described as a volunteer rock star, Maren Boblits’ leadership and willingness to help others stands out in her community. As a Fayette County 4-H Teen Leader, she has organized multiple service projects, which include Blessing Boxes, food drives, community cleanups, and much more.

On Thursday, June 15th, Maren Boblits will be honored for her dedication to service at the annual Governor’s Service Awards dinner at the Culture Center at the State Capitol.

Presented since 1995, the Governor’s Service Awards honors individuals and groups that exemplify outstanding dedication to volunteerism and community service in West Virginia. Maren Boblits will receive her award in the Youth Category.

Maren’s commitment to community service was heightened when she noticed the pressing need to replenish the Blessing Boxes throughout Fayette County. In 2021, Fayette County 4-H started a Blessing Box program in the county, placing them in seven communities. However, the demand for nonperishable food and hygiene items far exceeded the frequency at which the boxes were being filled. Recognizing this challenge, Maren took charge and organized two highly successful canned food drives in March and October 2022.

During the canned food drive, Maren collaborated with local stores and schools, contacting various businesses to set up donation boxes within their premises. After weeks of collection, Maren and her 4-H club devised a plan to distribute all the donated items to the Blessing Boxes. In October, Maren organized a door-to-door “Trick or Treat for Canned Goods” event, encouraging club members to dress up in Halloween costumes and request donated canned food or hygiene items instead of candy. This innovative approach to volunteerism engaged members of all ages, making it a truly inclusive initiative. Through these efforts, Fayette County 4-H members could consistently keep the Blessing Boxes stocked and accessible to those in need. Although the precise number of residents benefiting from these boxes is unknown, the rate at which they became empty signifies the extensive need in the community.

In addition to her work with the Blessing Boxes, Maren identified another community need in 2022—community cleanups. Understanding the importance of a safe and clean environment, Maren and her 4-H club determined two communities in dire need of cleanup efforts. With true leadership, Maren encouraged the Fayette County 4-H Teen Leaders to adopt this project and successfully recruited club members to participate in the community cleanups.

Maren’s involvement in community projects continues to flourish, evident by her election as President of the 4-H Teen Leaders in October 2022. Furthermore, Maren has been an instrumental volunteer in the newly established Teen Court program, demonstrating her commitment to youth-led initiatives. Through her volunteerism and leadership, Maren has become a role model for others, demonstrating the power of selflessness and service.

ANSTED, W.VA. – An angel in the community, Libby Campbell Lucas goes above and

beyond to help her neighbors in Ansted. Libby’s selfless acts of kindness and her

dedication to the community have touched the lives of many, making her a beacon of

hope and inspiration.

On Thursday, June 15th, Libby Campbell Lucas will be honored for her dedication

to service at the annual Governor’s Service Awards dinner at the Culture Center at the

State Capitol.

Presented since 1995, the Governor’s Service Awards honors individuals and

groups that exemplify outstanding dedication to volunteerism and community service in

West Virginia. Libby will receive her award in the Senior Category.

A lifelong resident of Ansted, one of Libby’s most eye opening experiences

occurred during her seventh-grade year when she noticed a classmate arriving at school

in dirty clothes, subjected to ridicule by other students. Despite her own family’s modest

means, Libby selflessly offered to bring clean clothes for her classmate every Monday

morning. Witnessing the transformative power of her kindness and the smile it brought

to her classmate’s face, Libby made a personal pledge to prevent anyone from

experiencing hurt and humiliation. Although she acknowledges that she cannot help

everyone, Libby remains committed to helping the community.

Libby Campbell Lucas is known for consistently going above and beyond to assist

her neighbors in Ansted. Libby tirelessly arranges meals for families in need, helps

families recover from house fires, organizes Narcan classes to combat the opioid crisis,

purchases Christmas gifts for local families, and extends unwavering support to Ansted’s

first responders and Volunteer Fire Department through homecooked meals. She also

secured citations for the Ansted Fire Department through the legislature and helped to

obtain a street sign for the fire department.

Additionally, she takes the lead in organizing community events such as the

Santa Run and the Easter Run. She also enjoys volunteering for the local Shop With A

Cop initiative. For over 15 years, Libby has volunteered at the Ansted Heritage Festival.

Her service extends further as she has actively served on the Fayette County Executive

Committee, dedicating her time to writing grants for community projects and aiding

individuals in accessing social security and child support. She also has helped to secure

grants in the past for Gualey Bridge and local festivals in the area. The magnitude of

Libby’s impact on the community is impossible to quantify, as her actions touch the lives

of many.

In 2001, when Ansted faced a devastating flood, Libby immediately headed to

the emergency shelter, where she ended up staying 30 days to volunteer. During her

time there, she encountered remarkable individuals, but one elderly man’s story left a

mark on her heart. This man had been living in his van and required rescue. Upon

arriving at the shelter, he expressed overwhelming gratitude to his “army of people” for

saving him and rescuing his bible.

This experience led Libby to a decade of helping with shelters whenever the

need arises, whether it is a flood, power outage, or warming shelter. Currently, she

serves as the dedicated volunteer Shelter Coordinator for the Midland Trail Community

Center. She has been involved in every shelter in the county as a Shelter Coordinator

since 2001. This heartfelt story is just one of the many experiences that inspire Libby to

continue giving back in Ansted.

