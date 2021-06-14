2 Injured – 1 Dead in Mercer County Shootings

PRINCETION, WV – (WWNR) One man is dead and 2 others injured after a deadly weekend in Mercer county. Two separate shootings took place.



According to reports the first occurred around 12:30 Sunday morning in the Maple Akers area of Glenwood. 2 men were transported to an area hospital for injuries sustained in a gunfight that resulted from an argument. One of the two men died from his injuries. The second man was listed in critical condition.

A second shooting was reported around 2:30 Sunday morning when deputies responded to the intersection of Route 460 and Locust street in Princeton. The alleged shooting came after a group of people were asked to leave a bar. The apparent drive by shooting left one person injured and in critical condition at a local hospital.

Both incidents are still under investigation.