$2 Million Award to Expand Access to Specialized Eye Care Across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Governor Patrick Morrisey has announced a roughly $2 million award to the West Virginia University Eye Institute to expand specialized eye care in rural communities.

The funding, awarded through the West Virginia Rural Health Transformation Program’s Connected Care Grid initiative, will establish a statewide teleophthalmology network connecting local providers with eye care specialists.

The project will bring eye screenings to doctors’ offices and health centers, including communities in all 14 counties that state officials say currently lack a local eye doctor.

Plans include four regional testing centers equipped with advanced diagnostic tools, allowing patients to receive specialist monitoring closer to home. The project will also recruit and train eight certified technicians from rural communities.

The screenings are intended to identify eye disease and signs of chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure. Patients with positive screening results will be connected with navigators for diabetes care, nutrition and transportation support.

Morrisey said the investment will help providers identify health problems earlier and reduce the need for patients to travel long distances for specialized care.