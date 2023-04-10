$20 million expansion of nursing education programs announced

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the continuation of his successful Nursing Workforce Expansion Program through $20 million that was approved in this year’s state budget. Joined at WVU Parkersburg (WVUP) by House Finance Chair Vernon Criss, Higher Education Chancellor Sarah Armstrong Tucker, and Interim WVUP President Torie Jackson, Gov. Justice celebrated this investment that will fund the second year of expanded nursing education programs across the state.



With the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbating West Virginia’s nursing shortage, Gov. Justice launched a $48 million Nursing Workforce Expansion Program in December 2021 through a multi-pronged approach to support, recruit, and train nurses. This included $26 million to further develop nursing education programs, through which West Virginia welcomed 810 new nursing students during the first year of the program.



“Today, I am proud to announce that we were able to include an additional $20 million in the state budget to continue growing these educational opportunities for West Virginia’s future nurses,” Gov. Justice said. “This represents another historic investment in our state’s nurses, who are the heart and soul of our health care system, and I am thrilled that these funds will further strengthen nursing programs all across West Virginia.”