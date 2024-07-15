200 people on death row exonerated since 1973

The milestone underscores declining public trust in death penalty process

Will Walkey

It’s being called a historic milestone – 200 people have been exonerated after being sentenced to death since 1973, what’s known as the modern era of capital punishment.



The exonerees were wrongfully convicted, because of misconduct from government officials or other factors, and then set free after being behind bars – sometimes for decades.



Robin Maher, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, said cases like this have been devastating not just for individual families, but for the nation.



“Communities really lose confidence in the integrity of the legal system,” said Maher, “and its ability to respond appropriately and keep them safe.”



Half of the public now believes the U.S. unfairly applies the death penalty, according to the latest polling. But a majority of Americans still favor death sentences for those convicted of murder.



Capital punishment is illegal in West Virginia, and the state’s last execution was more than 60 years ago. But there have been efforts to reinstate it this year.



And a jury recommended federal death sentences for two Mountain State residents in 2007, which were later overturned.



Nationwide, Maher said far more than 200 people have likely been wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death, in part because of challenges with the legal appeal process.



“Once someone is convicted and sent to prison, that burden then shifts to them to prove that they’re innocent,” said Maher. “And that’s very difficult to do without a good lawyer. And it’s also very difficult to do because of the operation of the law.”



The Death Penalty Information Center says two-thirds of those exonerated have been people of color.



President Joe Biden campaigned on abolishing the federal death penalty, but his administration has taken few steps to do so.