West Virginia has Coal, Brad Paisley, and these guys: The West Virginia Mountaineers. WVU has the majority of it potent offense back starting with Will Grier. He has the talent around him including David Sills and Garry Jennings. Unfortunately, they lost seven starters on defense and their schedule is one of the toughest in the country. Can The Mountaineers get it going and dominate? Or, will Brad Paisley be left to play a “Whiskey Lullaby”?
2018 West Virginia Mountaineer Football Preview By Bobby Dirkens
