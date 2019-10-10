57.9 F
Beckley
Friday, October 11, 2019 12:47am

Connecticut vs. Washington – Game Recap – October 10, 2019

By WWNR
NewsSports


WASHINGTON — The Washington Mystics won their first WNBA championship, getting 22 points from Emma Meesseman and 21 from banged-up league MVP Elena Delle Donne to beat the Connecticut Sun 89-78 in Game 5 of the Finals on Thursday night.

It was a fitting conclusion to an entertaining series and WNBA season. This was the seventh series in league history that went to a deciding Game 5, and the home team has won five of them.

Delle Donne, who has been dealing with a herniated disk in her back, scored four points during a decisive 8-0 run that gave the Mystics an 80-72 lead with under three minutes left. But it was Meesseman, the soft-spoken Belgian who unveiled a new, aggressive “Playoff Emma” persona during the title run, who was named MVP of the Finals.

Meesseman missed last season while playing with the Belgian national team.

“I don’t think I’m the missing piece. I’m their teammate (and did what) I need to do help my team win a championship. This is my family right here,” she said.

Delle Donne came to Washington three years ago in a trade from Chicago, hoping to get the Mystics their first title. She grew up about an hour from the city in Delaware and wanted to be closer to home. She’s been battling injuries and illnesses all season, breaking her nose early in the year. She still wears a mask to protect it. Delle Donne also wears a knee brace on her right knee after suffering a bone bruise in last year’s Finals.

The victory gave coach Mike Thibault his first WNBA championship. The league’s all-time winningest coach had reached the Finals three times in his career — twice with Connecticut — and last season with Washington, but fell short each time.

The game got off to a slow start with choppy play, but it picked up during a back-and-forth second half.

The Mystics trailed by nine midway through the third quarter before rallying within two at the end of the period. The teams traded the lead in the final period until Delle Donne hit a tough fadeaway midway through the quarter. After a Connecticut miss, Kristi Toliver — the only player on either team who had won a title before — drove down the lane and hit a beautiful finger-roll layup to give the Mystics a 76-72 lead.

Delle Donne added another basket, and Meesseman capped the run with a jumper.

“Emma went to work inside. Elena does what she does. You have to beat them by defending them. All the players stepped up in the fourth quarter when we needed it,” Thibault said.

Connecticut could only get within six points the rest of the way.

“They were just better down the stretch,” Sun coach Curt Miller said. “Defensively, it wasn’t anything more than they were really physical. They were the physical team down the stretch when they needed it.”

Delle Donne got the final rebound and hugged her teammates at center court as the final buzzer sounded.

Jonquel Jones had 25 points for the Sun and Alyssa Thomas added 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Delle Donne said the team was aware that the only thing missing from its coach’s resume was the championship and was thrilled to help give him his first.

“He’s created such a family atmosphere here that the least we could do is win a title for him,” she said.

The two shared a long embrace at center court as confetti rained down after the game.

Meesseman got rolling when the Mystics desperately needed her, with Connecticut leading by nine. She scored 11 points in the third period on array of post moves and outside shots to get the Mystics within 64-62 heading into the final quarter.

Meesseman said her motivation was simple.

“The trophy,” she said. “It’s a championship game. That’s all I need. I’m just playing basketball. Today I just shot my shot.”

ALL RISE

Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan was in the crowd. Thibault met her once on a flight and the two struck became friendly. The Mystics visited the Supreme Court in June.

TIP-INS

Game 5 held to form with the other four as the team that led after the first quarter went on to win. Washington led 23-20 after one period and Conneticut led by one at the half. … Mystics assistant coach Eric Thibault, Mike’s son, is getting married next weekend. … Connecticut lost in the Finals for the third time. They did it under Mike Thibault in 2004 and ’05.



Source link

Recent Articles

Tom Brady, Patriots bailed out by D on way to 6-0 start – New England Patriots Blog

News WWNR -
0
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots' offense, led by quarterback Tom Brady, still isn’t clicking. Thankfully for the unit, the defense and...
Read more

A Look At The Discounts Of The Sirius XM Tracking Stocks – The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Money WWNR -
0
Introduction As most investors in Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) are aware, Liberty Media currently owns over 70% of the outstanding shares of Sirius,...
Read more

Biden says he would withhold foreign aid if countries discriminate against LGBTQ people

News WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said on Thursday he would withhold foreign aid from countries that persecute lesbian, gay, bisexual...
Read more

3 Reasons A Re-Rating Is Justified In The Global Utilities Sector

Money WWNR -
0
By Jean-Hugues de Lamaze, Senior Portfolio Manager at the Ecofin Platform of Tortoise in the UK, in London Today, we would like to...
Read more

Tucker versus socialist college student

News WWNR -
0
'Tucker Carlson Tonight' host takes on member of Socialist Students Organizing Committee on their plans to stage walkouts on the day of Trump's inauguration...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Tom Brady, Patriots bailed out by D on way to 6-0 start – New England Patriots Blog

WWNR -
0
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots' offense, led by quarterback Tom Brady, still isn’t clicking. Thankfully for the unit, the defense and...
Read more
Money

A Look At The Discounts Of The Sirius XM Tracking Stocks – The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

WWNR -
0
Introduction As most investors in Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) are aware, Liberty Media currently owns over 70% of the outstanding shares of Sirius,...
Read more
News

Biden says he would withhold foreign aid if countries discriminate against LGBTQ people

WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said on Thursday he would withhold foreign aid from countries that persecute lesbian, gay, bisexual...
Read more
Money

3 Reasons A Re-Rating Is Justified In The Global Utilities Sector

WWNR -
0
By Jean-Hugues de Lamaze, Senior Portfolio Manager at the Ecofin Platform of Tortoise in the UK, in London Today, we would like to...
Read more
video
News

Tucker versus socialist college student

WWNR -
0
'Tucker Carlson Tonight' host takes on member of Socialist Students Organizing Committee on their plans to stage walkouts on the day of Trump's inauguration...
Read more
News

Steve Kerr says being called out by President Trump was ‘surreal’

WWNR -
0
SAN FRANCISCO -- A day after being called out by name by President Donald Trump in the wake of the NBA's ongoing situation...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap