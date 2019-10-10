Left attacks first lady over reciting 'The Lord's Prayer'

Rev. Franklin Graham and Jerry Falwell Jr. react to the outrage on ‘Hannity’
source
Rev. Franklin Graham and Jerry Falwell Jr. react to the outrage on ‘Hannity’
Recent Articles
Tom Brady, Patriots bailed out by D on way to 6-0 start – New England Patriots Blog
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots' offense, led by quarterback Tom Brady, still isn’t clicking. Thankfully for the unit, the defense and...
A Look At The Discounts Of The Sirius XM Tracking Stocks – The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)
Introduction As most investors in Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) are aware, Liberty Media currently owns over 70% of the outstanding shares of Sirius,...
Biden says he would withhold foreign aid if countries discriminate against LGBTQ people
(Reuters) - Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said on Thursday he would withhold foreign aid from countries that persecute lesbian, gay, bisexual...
3 Reasons A Re-Rating Is Justified In The Global Utilities Sector
By Jean-Hugues de Lamaze, Senior Portfolio Manager at the Ecofin Platform of Tortoise in the UK, in London Today, we would like to...
Tucker versus socialist college student
'Tucker Carlson Tonight' host takes on member of Socialist Students Organizing Committee on their plans to stage walkouts on the day of Trump's inauguration...
Related Stories
News
Tom Brady, Patriots bailed out by D on way to 6-0 start – New England Patriots Blog
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots' offense, led by quarterback Tom Brady, still isn’t clicking. Thankfully for the unit, the defense and...
Money
A Look At The Discounts Of The Sirius XM Tracking Stocks – The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)
Introduction As most investors in Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) are aware, Liberty Media currently owns over 70% of the outstanding shares of Sirius,...
News
Biden says he would withhold foreign aid if countries discriminate against LGBTQ people
(Reuters) - Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said on Thursday he would withhold foreign aid from countries that persecute lesbian, gay, bisexual...
Money
3 Reasons A Re-Rating Is Justified In The Global Utilities Sector
By Jean-Hugues de Lamaze, Senior Portfolio Manager at the Ecofin Platform of Tortoise in the UK, in London Today, we would like to...
News
Tucker versus socialist college student
'Tucker Carlson Tonight' host takes on member of Socialist Students Organizing Committee on their plans to stage walkouts on the day of Trump's inauguration...
News
Steve Kerr says being called out by President Trump was ‘surreal’
SAN FRANCISCO -- A day after being called out by name by President Donald Trump in the wake of the NBA's ongoing situation...