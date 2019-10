The Washington Mystics celebrated their first WNBA title on Thursday night, recording an 89-78 win to defeat the Connecticut Sun, 3-2 in the 2019 WNBA Finals. Watch the moment below when the Mystics officially earned the title.

play 0:38 The Mystic pull out an 89-78 victory over the Sun in Game 5 to achieve the franchise’s first ever WNBA title.