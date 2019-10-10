What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You To Know About Buybacks And Retirement Savings

The Secular Bull Market

There are forces driving the secular bull market that Wall Street doesn’t want the average investor to understand. These forces have created a condition in which net purchasers of stock and other equities will outnumber sellers for several more years at least. What it all comes down to is demographics, Baby Boomers are retiring or retired, Generation X is firmly entrenched in the workforce, and the Millennials are coming of age.

I went into the demographics of the secular market in my article We Are In A Secular Bull Market published in 2014, so I won’t go into too much detail now. Basically, the secular bull market break out of early 2013 was driven by shifting demographic dominance within the investment market.

Baby Boomers, as a group, had been reducing their “risk-on” holdings in favor of safer havens for years. At the end of 2012, there were less of them. There were of Gen X’rs like myself, and the burgeoning generation we know as the millennials. Couple that to economic growth and tightening labor markets and a secular bull market is born.

Retirement Savings

The amount of available income for saving has reached post-crisis highs. At 8.1%, the Personal Saving Rate is tracking at a near-30-year high. This by itself doesn’t equate to higher prices, but it does show the impact of labor trends on money available to capital markets.

Source: Trading Economics

Data from the Investment Company Institute is more telling. They’ve been tracking retirement savings for decades, and their data shows a sharp increase in the value of U.S. retirement savings over the past two decades.

Source: ICI

Growth in retirement savings is not limited by type. Obviously, some types of savings are seeing faster rates of growth, but that comes down to labor trends. Public vs. private jobs, 401ks vs IRAs, and employee vs. employer originated saving.

Source: ICI

Among the fastest-growing segments of the retirement investment market are 401ks. 401k assets grew to $5.8 trillion over the last quarter, up a little more than 2% sequentially, and are driven by high levels of employment. In the last report, there were more than 55 million active 401k savers registered in 555,000 Defined Contribution Plans. IRAs are about 20% of all retirement savings.

Source: ICI

Another of the hottest segments in retirement savings is the IRA. IRAs cover a wide range of self-funded retirement accounts and equal 33.5% of all retirement savings. At last count, IRA value was an estimated $9.7 trillion and rising.

Source: ICI

I’m sure you’ve noticed that the total of retirement savings has flattened over the last three years. Coincidentally, with the onset of secular consolidation within the broad stock market. This is because of the youngest Baby Boomers reaching 55 this year and next. These hard-working folks and the oldest of Generation X are preparing for retirement and pulling money out of equities and putting it into bonds.

Data from the ICI shows that, over the past five weeks, inflows to equities have been spotty while those to bonds steady and strong.

Source: ICI

Secular Investment Trends And The Market Now

Increasing outflows from equities driven by retirement account positioning is a major factor in today’s market outlook. The S&P 500 (SPY) entered a secular consolidation in early 2018 coincident with the flattening of total U.S. retirement account value. The consolidation range is capped by resistance supplied by Boomers exiting equities and supported by the labor market. This situation may continue until the net balance of retirement savings in equities begins to rise again.

How does all this affect bonds? Bullishly. The ten-year Treasury (TNX) exists in a general downtrend, but there is a clear downdraft in bond yields from 2007 to 2013 and then two follow-on movements retesting secular support. The second follow-on movement was particularly vicious as it was spurred by fears of a recession.

But Wait, There’s More

Secular trends are not the only thing driving the secular bull market.

Corporate Buybacks Are On Track To Reach A New Record High

Bank Of America Merrill Lynch analysts say corporate buybacks are on track to reach new all-time highs this year. Buybacks totaled more than $800 billion in 2018 and are expected to top $1 trillion in 2019. The purpose of the buybacks is multifaceted but amounts to one thing for investors; higher prices for stocks.

Buybacks…

restrict the number of shares available to the market

increase demand

support prices

improve shareholder value

totaled $806.4 billion in 2018

increased 18% YTD in the 1st half of the year

Financial firms are leading the charge to repurchase shares. Tech and retail are close behind but not the only to buy back their stock. The Tech sector comes in second and accounts for about 27% of all repurchases in the first half of the year.

Repurchasing has not slowed down in the second half. Ten companies have issued buyback announcements or updates in the first two months of the second half. Together, these add up to more than $60 billion and are not expected to be the last. The 3rd quarter earnings cycle is about to ramp up. We can expect to see more buybacks announcements soon.

Net Buybacks, Don’t Forget About Them

Buybacks are all well and good until you start considering the companies buying back their shares can also re-issue them (or other shares). Share-based compensation is an increasingly popular method of attracting, motivating, and retaining employees. In today’s labor market, businesses can’t afford to not offer some kind of motivation, and equity stock options in the company are easy and cheap.

The good news is that net buybacks, the total number of shares repurchased, minus the number of shares issued, is running about 50%.

That means, in 2018, that $806.4 billion in buybacks was really closer to $400 billion. The salient point is that net buybacks are positive and effectively reducing the number of shares on the market. At the current pace, buybacks could begin to slow as soon as next year and still outpace share issuance for many years.

The Low Cost Of Borrowing

Buybacks are being driven in large part by the low cost of borrowing. With the FOMC’s core interest rate hovering near long-term low levels and the outlook for rates dovish, it is likely this trend will continue. The market is expecting the Fed to cut rates at least one more time this year and possibly three times by next spring, so it is possible buybacks could accelerate.

The CME’s FedWatch Tool shows an 80% chance of two more rate cuts by next spring. There is about a 46% chance of three cuts. Three cuts by next spring, even two, is highly unlikely without an actual recession. U.S. manufacturing is in recession just like it is in the EU and Asia (China and Japan specifically), but the general economy is still healthy.

Are Buybacks Getting Out Of Control?

The downside to this is that many of the companies buying back shares are heavily indebted. Goldman Sachs reports more than half of all share buybacks are made with financed money. The result is a net drawdown of cash balances and an increase of leverage that could undermine the market.

JPMorgan conducted a review of corporate buybacks earlier this year. According to them, buybacks appear elevated because S&P 500 revenue and profits are at all-time highs. They say the rate of buybacks is consistent with long-running averages and about 2% of the total S&P 500 market cap.

JP Morgan says,

“Stocks of companies that buy back their shares tend to outperform both short and long term, and we estimate over 4% outperformance for high-buyback companies in the U.S. and Europe over the past 20 and 25 years,”

CNBC’s Bob Pisani

“The report concludes that the level of buybacks is about in line with the 15-year average (they are about 2% of the market capitalization of the S&P 500 each year), and only appear higher because profits are higher and the markets are at a record.”

The Problems With Buybacks

Like everything else on Wall Street, corporate buybacks have their share of critics. The number one complaint is that buybacks enrich large corporate shareholders who are already wealthy. This increases wealth inequality and the growing class division in America.

The problem with that complaint is multifaceted but boils down to one thing, share buybacks enrich everyone who owns stock in a company, not just the wealthy. All those employees with their stock options and every other American with a 401k, IRA, or other types of retirement/investment account are getting rich too. Halting buybacks for only that reason may hurt the rich, but at what cost?

Another problem with share buybacks is earnings growth. The number one metric watched by the market in terms of earnings is EPS growth. It is the very first thing all the news outlets report at any rate. When shares are being repurchased, and the net result is less available shares total earnings can hold steady or even decline, and there would still be a net increase in EPS per share.

This may be an inconsequential problem, but at least, it’s easily corrected for. Comparing total earnings versus EPS per share gives a better view of earnings growth. A look at total revenue and revenue growth is also good as more revenue means more potential for net profits.

The Secular Bull Isn’t Dead

There are many reasons to fear a market correction is coming or even at hand. Not just because there are reasons to fear one but also because it would be consistent with secular consolidation and market rotation.

What investors need to remember is that the secular bull market isn’t dead, far from it. By my reckoning, we are only about halfway through this thing. After the market completes its secular consolidation, it will break out decisively to new all-time highs and continue setting them for seven to ten more years, a bold assessment I know.

Until then, stick to high-quality dividend-paying stocks and wait for the correction, embrace the correction, wish for the correction because it will result in the next buying opportunity of generational magnitude.

Because of the trade war and its implications on global economic activity secular consolidation could last at least one more year and up to two. Thinking about things in terms of the trade war, we’ll either get a deal or we won’t. If we get a deal then yeah, the new status quo is set and the world can start getting back to business.

If not, then, businesses will continue to shift their supply chains and manufacturing capabilities out of or away from China, which they are probably doing to do anyway. In the end, those jobs don’t have to come to the U.S. for Trump, the U.S. and the world to win. A vibrant global trade economy not centered on China is good for everyone (including China).

With explosive earnings growth becoming ever elusive in today’s market I expect dividend growth stocks will outperform the broad market over the next few years.

Are you positioned to profit from the capital gains and ever-increasing Yield on Investment provided by dividend growth stocks?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.