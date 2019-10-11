Joanna Jedrzejczyk makes weight for Michelle Waterson bout

Joanna Jedrzejczyk ended several days of speculation on Friday morning by making weight for Saturday night’s UFC strawweight main event against Michelle Waterson, who also hit the scale below the weight limit.

Jedrzejczyk (15-3), who had reportedly told the UFC a week ago that she might not make the 116-pound limit for this fight in Tampa, Florida, had faced questions all week about her weight. But shortly after weigh-ins began, the former champion emerged smiling and looking not at all gaunt. She weighed in at 115.5 pounds, good to go for what could prove to be a No. 1 contender eliminator bout.

Waterson (17-6) had already weighed in, among the first fighters to do so. She weighed exactly 115 pounds, which has some significance. In a non-title bout, fighters are given a one-pound allowance. But should the winner of this fight be tapped to challenge champion Zhang Weili next, she would have to weigh in at no more than 115 pounds.

All of the fighters in the 14 scheduled bouts in UFC Fight Night successfully made weight.