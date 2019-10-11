53.5 F
Beckley
Friday, October 11, 2019 8:28am

Kimberley Strassel: There’s no substance behind the accusation Democrats claim is impeachable

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Democrats and the media for three years used a fog of facts and speculation to lull America into forgetting there was never a shred of evidence of Trump-Russia collusion. They flooded the zone with another flurry of scattershot claims in their campaign against Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Republicans might bear these tactics in mind as they confront the left’s new impeachment push.

In the two weeks since the White House released the transcript of President Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the debate has descended into the weeds of process and people. This is unsurprising given House Democrats’ decision to keep hidden the central doings of their impeachment inquiry, and the media’s need to fill a void.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

The press has responded by seeking to weave dozens of obscure Ukrainian and U.S. names into a crazy quilt of corruption. Readers have no time to keep track of all the Vlads, envoys and meetings in Spain, and that’s the point. The goal is to cover the Trump administration in ugly.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Republicans for their part are miffed at the highly irregular manner in which all this is unfolding. So they’re highlighting the anonymous whistleblower, his motives and his methods. They’ve pointed out the whistleblower’s admission that his information was secondhand. They’re drilling into whether he was biased on behalf of a current Democratic presidential candidate. They are (correctly) pointing out that the whistleblower has no legal right to anonymity.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE READING KIMBERLEY STRASSEL’S COLUMN IN THE WALL STREET JOURNAL



Source link

Recent Articles

Ingraham: 7 lessons from the past 48 hours

News WWNR -
0
Lessons from the Democrats' impeachment inquiry, Trump's Ukraine call transcript. #IngrahamAngle #FoxNews FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX...
Read more

Debt Levels Imply That Reports Of The Death Of Retail Have Been Greatly Exaggerated – Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Money WWNR -
0
Newspaper headlines scream about the retail apocalypse citing new store closings and bankruptcies on almost a daily basis. However, recent data on...
Read more

13 NFL assistants who could get head-coach interviews

News WWNR -
0
In the era of supposedly exploding offense, the sideline stars of Week 5's Sunday and Monday night prime-time games were defensive coordinators. Matt...
Read more

Kimberley Strassel: There’s no substance behind the accusation Democrats claim is impeachable

News WWNR -
0
Democrats and the media for three years used a fog of facts and speculation to lull America into forgetting there was never a...
Read more

UVXY: Volatility Is Going To Keep Falling

Money WWNR -
0
UVXY: Volatility Is Going To Keep Falling Source link
Read more

Related Stories

video
News

Ingraham: 7 lessons from the past 48 hours

WWNR -
0
Lessons from the Democrats' impeachment inquiry, Trump's Ukraine call transcript. #IngrahamAngle #FoxNews FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX...
Read more
Money

Debt Levels Imply That Reports Of The Death Of Retail Have Been Greatly Exaggerated – Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

WWNR -
0
Newspaper headlines scream about the retail apocalypse citing new store closings and bankruptcies on almost a daily basis. However, recent data on...
Read more
News

13 NFL assistants who could get head-coach interviews

WWNR -
0
In the era of supposedly exploding offense, the sideline stars of Week 5's Sunday and Monday night prime-time games were defensive coordinators. Matt...
Read more
Money

UVXY: Volatility Is Going To Keep Falling

WWNR -
0
UVXY: Volatility Is Going To Keep Falling Source link
Read more
video
News

Hannity: Media frenzy over unknown 'promise' to unknown foreign leader

WWNR -
0
Whistleblower filed complaint on Trump's 'promise' to foreign leader. #Hannity #FoxNews FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News...
Read more
Money

China AI Will Have No U.S. Impact

WWNR -
0
Unlike Huawei, this one is not going to hurt. The entry of Huawei onto the entity list did real damage, but I think...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap