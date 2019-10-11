68.6 F
Beckley
Friday, October 11, 2019 12:12pm

U.S. ex-ambassador to Ukraine meets with lawmakers amid impeachment inquiry

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch arrives to testify in the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch arrived on Capitol Hill on Friday for a scheduled appearance before House lawmakers, as House Democrats continue their impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump.

Yovanovitch, a career diplomat, was abruptly recalled from Kiev in May.

Reporting by David Morgan and Jonathan Landay; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Match Group: Starting To Remind Me Of Netflix – Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Money WWNR -
0
A Logical Business Model With An Irrational Valuation Match Group (MTCH) has been one of my top picks in the market for some...
Read more

Exclusive Interview: Trump sits down with Tucker Carlson in Japan

News WWNR -
0
President Donald Trump discusses trade negotiations with China, tensions in the Middle East on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.' FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC),...
Read more

The best (and worst) bets of the 2019 League of Legends World Championship group stages

News WWNR -
0
BERLIN -- Qualifiers are done, the play-in round is finished and the 2019 League of Legends World Championship main event is ready to...
Read more

Rhizome Partners Investor Letter Q2 2019

Money WWNR -
0
Rhizome Partners LP (the “Fund”), a Delaware limited partnership, aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation while limiting the risk of loss.During the second...
Read more

NBC News labeled an ‘unrepentant boys club’ amid latest sordid allegations

News WWNR -
0
New allegations by Ronan Farrow that NBC News used top-secret settlements to cover up accusations of sexual misconduct have reinforced the network’s ugly reputation...
Read more

Related Stories

Money

Match Group: Starting To Remind Me Of Netflix – Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

WWNR -
0
A Logical Business Model With An Irrational Valuation Match Group (MTCH) has been one of my top picks in the market for some...
Read more
video
News

Exclusive Interview: Trump sits down with Tucker Carlson in Japan

WWNR -
0
President Donald Trump discusses trade negotiations with China, tensions in the Middle East on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.' FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC),...
Read more
News

The best (and worst) bets of the 2019 League of Legends World Championship group stages

WWNR -
0
BERLIN -- Qualifiers are done, the play-in round is finished and the 2019 League of Legends World Championship main event is ready to...
Read more
Money

Rhizome Partners Investor Letter Q2 2019

WWNR -
0
Rhizome Partners LP (the “Fund”), a Delaware limited partnership, aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation while limiting the risk of loss.During the second...
Read more
News

NBC News labeled an ‘unrepentant boys club’ amid latest sordid allegations

WWNR -
0
New allegations by Ronan Farrow that NBC News used top-secret settlements to cover up accusations of sexual misconduct have reinforced the network’s ugly reputation...
Read more
Money

VOXX International Corporation 2020 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation

WWNR -
0
VOXX International Corporation 2020 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation Source link
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap