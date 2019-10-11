U.S. ex-ambassador to Ukraine meets with lawmakers amid impeachment inquiry

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch arrives to testify in the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch arrived on Capitol Hill on Friday for a scheduled appearance before House lawmakers, as House Democrats continue their impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump.

Yovanovitch, a career diplomat, was abruptly recalled from Kiev in May.