2020 Chevrolet Corvette sold out, GM executive says

It looks like Chevrolet’s bet on turning the Corvette into a mid-engine sports car is going to pay off.

General Motors North America President Barry Engle told Motor Trend this week that the radically redesigned Corvette is completely sold out for 2020, even though Chevy hasn’t started building it yet.

The eighth-generation Corvette’s debut was delayed by the recent UAW strike, which required the start of production to be shifted from the end of 2019 to next February, but that hasn’t stopped dealers from racking up orders for it in the meantime.

According to Motor Trend, Chevrolet can build approximately 40,000 Corvettes at its Bowling Green, Ken., factory in 2020, which would make it the model’s best year since 50,000 were sold in 1984.

The Corvette starts at $59,995, but can be optioned up to over $100,000. Coupe and convertible versions will be available.

