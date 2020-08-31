2020 MLB trade deadline tracker, rumors, news, analysis and latest buzz

The most unusual MLB trade deadline in the sport’s history is approaching with a 4 p.m. ET deadline on Aug. 31 for teams to make deals. We’ve got you covered with all of the trade rumors, reaction and analysis you need as your team ponders its next blockbuster move in a shortened 60-game 2020 season with the standings packed leading up to baseball’s first 16-team playoffs.

Will teams off to strong starts such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics and Chicago Cubs make a splash to help their October chances? Will the disappointing Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Angels or other struggling clubs go into full sell mode? And what about the teams in the hunt for those final postseason spots thanks to the new playoff format?

Whether you root for a buyer or a seller — or someone in between — you can keep up with all of the latest intel on big trade rumors, track completed trades and see what our experts think of it all from now until the 4 p.m. ET deadline strikes on Aug. 31.

The latest MLB trade rumors and buzz we’re hearing

Deadline day buzz

Why Blue Jays are taking chance on Robbie Ray: The Astros had reportedly been interested in Ray, but instead he goes to the Blue Jays, who had already added Taijuan Walker to their rotation. Ray has strikeout stuff — he has the third-highest K rate among starters since 2017 — but he’s had major control issues in 2020, with 31 walks in 31 innings. Ray had changed his delivery, trying to go to a shorter arm action, but it hasn’t worked and he’s been going back to his pre-2020 delivery. Anyway, he’s a free agent, so this is a roll of the dice that Ray can suddenly find his command over the next 30 days and make an impact. — David Schoenfield

Don’t expect Angels to deal Bundy: Other teams have been interested in Dylan Bundy, but the sense among at least one evaluator is that the Angels — with pitching needs extending beyond 2021 — are likely to keep him. — Buster Olney

A’s swing deal with Rangers for Minor: The Oakland A’s have acquired left-hander Mike Minor from the Texas Rangers for two players to be named later, sources tell ESPN. A’s needed rotation help and get it with a trade for Minor, who’s a free agent after this season. — Jeff Passan

Minor actually led AL pitchers in WAR in 2019, but it’s been a different story in 2020 as he’s 0-5 with a 5.60 ERA. Or has it been that different? Minor had a 4.25 FIP in 2019, but is at 4.83 in 2020. No, he hasn’t been as good, but this could be a nice little upside play for the A’s, who are 16th in the majors with a 4.84 rotation ERA. — David Schoenfield

Padres add Clevinger in a deadline blockbuster with Indians: San Diego continued its deadline push by adding the most coveted ace of this trade season, Mike Clevinger, in a Monday morning trade with Cleveland. — Jesse Rogers

Cleveland got a six-player return for Clevinger, with RHP Cal Quantrill, LF Josh Naylor, C Austin Hedges, SS Gabriel Arias, LHP Joey Cantillo, SS Owen Miller all headed to the Indians. Quantrill was 2-0 with a 2.60 ERA in 10 2020 appearances for the Padres and the 23-year-old Naylor should immediately slot into the Indians’ outfield.

Karabell: Breaking down Clevinger’s fantasy value

Will Braves shift gears and go big? Something to watch as the deadline approaches is if the Braves’ posture adjusts. GM Alex Anthopoulos inherited a strong young core and top-notch farm system, but things have changed over the last few years. With international sanctions and a logjam of young talent in Triple-A and the big leagues, the lower levels of the system are almost devoid of significant prospect value while the upper level impact talent has been yo-yoed between Triple-A and the big leagues and lost value while they try to find footing.

The acquisition posture of this regime has been to make conservative, incremental upgrades, either trading second-tier prospects or taking on guaranteed money to add talent, but never pushing the chips to the middle. Will Anthopoulos choose to fill the gaping hole at starting pitcher by trading top prospect OF Drew Waters and thin out some of the upper-level prospect inventory, shifting the overall farm system into the bottom half of the league and betting on now? Or will he continue to try to tread water with smaller deals, trust the young talent will break through, and keep the competitive window as wide as possible, but at the expense of increasing his chances of a title in the short term? The question of how much payroll the club can add in 2020 and 2021 is also a factor now that wouldn’t have mattered much pre-pandemic. — Kiley McDaniel

Recent trade buzz

Rangers float big names in Lynn, Gallo: In addition to starting pitcher Lance Lynn, the Texas Rangers have been discussing outfielder Joey Gallo in potential trades, sources tell ESPN. The price on both is high, and it’s why one GM said “the Rangers hold the keys to the deadline.” If they do sell, it would be impact guys in pennant races. — Jeff Passan

Dodgers have little interest in rentals: The regular season is more than halfway through, and yet the prospect of completing it still feels uncertain, a sentiment that was most recently reinforced by the postponement of Sunday’s game in Houston because a member of the Oakland Athletics organization tested positive for COVID-19. The circumstances have made teams very wary of acquiring players who are pending free agents, with the Dodgers certainly among them.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that his team — with the best record in baseball — has little to no interest in acquiring players who would be under its control for only the next month-plus. The Dodgers prefer someone who is “gonna move the needle,” Roberts said. They have looked into bigger names such as Lance Lynn, Mike Clevinger and Josh Hader, all of whom are not just difference-makers but are signed beyond 2020. — Alden Gonzalez

Angels could be active: Over these next two days, Los Angeles Angels general manager Billy Eppler — on an expiring contract and, by all indications, uncertain about his job status moving forward — will be aggressive in his pursuit of pitching, particularly for arms that can help as soon as 2021.

Transactions have been predictably minimal so far, but the dialogue remains active. Eppler has spent most of this week speaking with rival executives from 8 a.m. to midnight. He has three pending free agents in shortstop Andrelton Simmons, catcher Jason Castro and starting pitcher Julio Teheran. But he also can use outfielder Brian Goodwin, infielders David Fletcher and Luis Rengifo, and starting pitcher Dylan Bundy to entice other teams. The problem: With so many clubs still in the race, major-league-ready starting pitching will be difficult to come by. Any impact pitching might have to come on the prospect front, which is made difficult by the lack of a scouting presence at alternate sites.

“We’ve called a lot of clubs on pitching,” Eppler said. “If the circumstances present themselves, that’s what we’re aiming for.” — Alden Gonzalez