2021-2022 UNITED WAY OF SOUTHERN WEST VIRGINIA CAMPAIGN KICKOFF

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) The United Way of Southern West Virginia has announced that Noah Kapp, Vice-President of Compliance, LLC will serve as chairperson of the 2021-22 annual campaign, which kicked off Tuesday morning, August 31st.

Noah Kapp



As Campaign Chairperson, Kapp will connect with the community to share the impact of United Way’s

work. The annual campaign enables United Way of Southern WV to support programs and agencies

whose mission aligns with that of United Way, to improve health, education, and financial stability of

every person in every community of southern West Virginia.



“We are excited to name Noah Kapp as our Campaign Chairperson for the 2021-22 annual campaign,”

said Trena Dacal, Executive Director of UWSWV. “I know Noah’s leadership skills and dedication to the

community will have an impact on this year’s campaign, allowing us to create opportunities for southern

West Virginians to thrive.”



“I have been involved with United Way for years; they are a wonderful organization that bonds the

community together”, said Kapp. “I’m looking forward to working with our community leaders to

contribute to their efforts.”



United Way of Southern West Virginia supports agencies and offers direct services in a geographic area

that includes Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, Summers, Mercer, and McDowell counties, as well as

the town of Bluefield, VA. Direct services coordinated through UWSWV include the Equal Footing Shoe

Fund and the WV 2-1-1 Information and Referral Hotline. For more information, please visit

unitedwayswv.org or call 304-253-2111.