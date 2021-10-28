2021-22 NAIA Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Preseason Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Shawnee State (Ohio) topped the nation in the preseason edition of the Top 25. The Bears grabbed 11 of the 21, first place votes after securing the national title last March. Saint Francis (Ind.), Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas), William Penn (Iowa) and Loyola (La.) rounded-out the top five. Seven schools that were not ranked in the final poll a season ago appear in the 2021-22 preseason edition. Carroll (Mont.), Oregon Tech, Jamestown (N.D.), The Master’s (Calif.), Thomas More (Ky.), College of Idaho and IU South Bend (Ind.) all were newcomers to the poll since the final edition a season ago on February 24, 2021.



WVU Tech received votes in the preseason poll after finishing its 2020-2021 campaign with a record of 13-7, falling in a second round game of the NAIA National Championship. On top of a national tournament appearance, the Golden Bears were crowned the River States Conference champions last year.

Poll Methodology:

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and Association of Independent Institutions.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) beginning in the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

For the complete Top 25 calendar, click HERE.

2021-22 NAIA Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Preseason Poll (October 27, 2021)

RANK LAST YEAR SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 6 Shawnee State (Ohio) [11] 31-2 567 2 24 Saint Francis (Ind.) [1] 27-9 547 3 8 SAGU (Texas) [5] 13-3 544 4 2 William Penn (Iowa) [3] 25-2 543 5 16 Loyola (La.) 15-6 499 6 3 LSU Shreveport (La.) [1] 16-2 488 7 5 Arizona Christian 24-3 466 8 18 Bethel (Kan.) 21-7 422 9 1 Indiana Wesleyan 30-3 407 10 RV Carroll (Mont.) 20-8 400 11 9 Talladega (Ala.) 25-5 398 12 12 Morningside (Iowa) 21-6 388 13 NR Oregon Tech 8-2 376 14 13 Marian (Ind.) 23-5 331 15 11 Science & Arts (Okla.) 17-3 302 16 20 Oklahoma Wesleyan 21-7 278 17 14 Stillman (Ala.) 17-4 271 18 22 Benedictine (Kan.) 21-7 246 19 RV Jamestown (N.D.) 22-9 225 20 4 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 22-2 211 21 15 Georgetown (Ky.) 16-8 178 22 RV The Master’s (Calif.) 21-5 176 23 RV Thomas More (Ky.) 17-10 171 24 NR College of Idaho 8-9 169 25 NR IU South Bend (Ind.) 7-1 100

Dropped from the Top 25: Faulkner (Ala.), Providence (Mont.), Texas A&M Texarkana, LSU Alexandria (La.), Bethel (Ind.), Nothwestern (Iowa), Cumberlands (Ky.)

Others Receiving Votes: LSU Alexandria (La.) 94, Faulkner (Ala.) 93, Dillard (La.) 79, Indiana Tech 55, Vanguard (Calif.) 45, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 42, Grace (Ind.) 27, WVU Tech (W.Va.) 23, Warner (Fla.) 23, Xavier (La.) 22, Ottawa (Kan.) 21, Union (Ky.) 19, Antelope Valley (Calif.) 15, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 9, Central Baptist (Ark.) 9, Concordia (Neb.) 8, John Brown (Ark.) 7, Texas A&M Texarkana 6, Montana Tech 5, Keiser (Fla.) 5.