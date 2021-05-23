By Warren Ellison

About 40 cars gathered at the Beckley-Raleigh County Memorial Airport Saturday for the 2021 Rhododendron Cruise. The cars travelled down Airport Road, turned onto Scott Ridge Road, made a stop at the Oaks Subdivision, then continued on Grandview Road to the New River Gorge National River at Grandview to view the scenic overlooks and the rhododendrons in bloom. Park rangers also offered walking tours of the rhododendrons.

Saturday’s cruise was part of Beckley’s annual Rhododendron Festival. The final cruise will be on Saturday, May 29th. Cars will line up at Park Middle School beginning at 4:00pm and cruise to the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza on Neville Street. There will be free concerts of Motown and 80’s music beginning at 5:30pm.

Active Southern WV is also hosting a Facebook Photo Contest. Amateur photographers can take a hike on one of the trails or visit one of the parks near Beckley and submit their rhododendron photos to the 2021 Rhododendron Festival event page with hashtag #WVRhodofest21 by May 29th for a chance to win a prize with the most “likes”.