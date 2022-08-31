2022-2023 UNITED WAY OF SOUTHERN WEST VIRGINIA CAMPAIGN KICKOFF

Beckley, WV United Way of Southern West Virginia announces Megan Legursky, Vice-President of Mortgage

Lending for Mars Bank, will serve as chairperson of the 2022-2023 annual campaign, which kicked off

Wednesday morning, August 31st. As Campaign Chair, Legursky will connect with the community to

share the impact of United Way’s work.

The annual campaign enables United Way of Southern WV tosupport programs and agencies whose mission aligns with that of United Way, to improve health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community of southern West Virginia.



“We are excited to name Megan Legursky as our Campaign Chairperson for the 2022-2023 annual

campaign,” said Trena Dacal, Executive Director of UWSWV. “Megan’s knowledge and experience

with United Way, her dedication to southern West Virginia, and her leadership skills and energy will

have an impact on this year’s campaign, allowing us to create opportunities for southern West

Virginians to thrive.”



“I am honored to serve as this year’s Campaign Chair and excited to kick off the season with a

donation from Mars Bank. Our campaign theme this year is ‘United Begins with You’ and I want to

express to everyone in our community that YOU can make a difference. I am committed to reach our

$750,000 goal, knowing the impact that UW has on southern WV.”



United Way of Southern West Virginia supports agencies and offers direct services in a geographic

area that includes Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, Summers, Mercer, and McDowell counties,

as well as the Greater Bluefield area. Direct services coordinated through UWSWV include the Equal

Footing Shoe Fund and the WV 2-1-1 Information and Referral Hotline. For more information, please

visit unitedwayswv.org or call 304-253-2111.