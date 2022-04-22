2022 FRIENDS OF CHARITY AUTO FAIR WINNING LOGO BIDS ANNOUNCED

BECKLEY, W.Va. – Hospice of Southern West Virginia, Brian’s Safehouse, and the Friends of Charity Steering Committee are pleased to announce the winning bids for the 17th Annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair (FOCAF) logo.

This year’s Auto Fair featured an exciting new opportunity for car enthusiasts – the chance to have their vehicle appear in the 2022 Friends of Charity Auto Fair logo. Sealed bids were accepted through the FOCAF website, with bidding ending April 19th. The top two winning bids will have their vehicles included in the logo which will be prominently displayed in promotions and Auto Fair merchandise, including the 2022 commemorative t-shirt.

Thanks to the generosity of these bids, the 2022 logo will feature both a 1982 Chevrolet Corvette Collector’s Edition, and a 2006 Ford Mustang GT.

While one bidder chose to remain anonymous, for the other bidder his reason for contributing was personal. “My grandmother received care from Hospice of Southern West Virginia for the last 4 months of her life. I saw this as a unique opportunity to thank Hospice for the exceptional care she received and to support them in furthering their mission”, stated Jeff Mullins.

The Auto Fair has been slated for July 22-23, 2022, at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport, with country music star Rodney Atkins headlining the Saturday night concert at this summer’s event.

The Auto Fair will feature hundreds of antique and new vehicles, as well as offer activities for the entire family, including a carnival, burnout competition, car limbo, dozens of food vendors, petting zoo, concert and fireworks display. Ticket sales and additional information are available online at www.wvautofair.com.