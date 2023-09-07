2023-2024 UNITED WAY OF SOUTHERN WEST VIRGINIA CAMPAIGN KICKOFF

United Way of Southern West Virginia announces the Todd and Rachel Cornett Family will serve as

chairpersons of the 2023-2024 annual campaign. The campaign will kick off Thursday morning,

September 7th, during the UWSWV Leader’s Club Breakfast at the Historic Black Knight Country

Club. As Campaign Chairs, the Cornetts will connect with the community to share the impact of

United Way’s work. The annual campaign enables United Way of Southern WV to support programs

and agencies whose mission aligns with that of United Way, to improve health, education, and

financial stability of every person in every community of southern West Virginia.

“We are excited to name the Todd and Rachel Cornett Family as our Campaign Chairpersons for the

2023-2024 annual campaign,” said Trena Dacal, Executive Director of UWSWV. “The Cornett’s

knowledge and experience with United Way, their dedication to southern West Virginia, and their

leadership skills and energy will have an impact on this year’s campaign, allowing us to create

opportunities for southern West Virginians to thrive.”

Todd and Rachel Cornett and their sons are all employed with Jan-Care Ambulance whose

headquarters are located in Beckley. Todd is Executive Vice President of Jan-Care and Rachel

serves as their Chief of Staff. Todd Cornett II is the Chief of Field Operations, Tristan Cornett is

Assistant Chief of Fayette and Nicholas counties in WV, Durham and Wake Counties in North

Carolina and their Director of Fleet Maintenance. Chino Nakamura is Assistant Chief of Kanawha,

Wood, Jackson and Cabell Counties.

Dacal said, “We are honored to have the Cornett Family represent the United Way of Southern West

Virginia. Our campaign theme this year is ‘United for GOOD!’, which represents the good work of our

partners and direct services. It is also a testament to the enduring work of United Way, our

adaptability, and our resilience through unprecedented recent events. I am committed to working with

our Campaign Chairs, our Board, our donors, and our partners to reach our $850,000 goal, knowing

the impact that United Way has on southern West Virginia.”

United Way of Southern West Virginia supports agencies and offers direct services in a geographic

area that includes Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, Summers, Mercer, and McDowell counties,

as well as the Greater Bluefield area. Direct services coordinated through UWSWV include the Equal

Footing Shoe Fund and the WV 2-1-1 Information and Referral Hotline. For more information, please

visit unitedwayswv.org or call 304-253-2111.