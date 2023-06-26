2023 Annual Lilly Reunion schedule announced

Flat Top, WV- The 2023 Annual Lilly Reunion will be held at Flat Top, West Virginia on July 14, 15 and 16, 2023.

The Family Dinner starts at 5 on Friday. Enjoy music, fellowship, food and more from 10-7 on

Saturday and 10-4 on Sunday. And you don’t have to be a Lilly to attend. Everyone is welcome.

The first Lilly Reunion was held in 1929 and was held annually until 1949. It was then revived in 1978

and has been held each year since. The Lilly Reunion was in the 2009 Guinness Book of World

Records as The World’s Largest Family Reunion!!!

Lilly cousins and their friends are certainly invited. However, you don’t have to be a “Lilly” to enjoy

the food, entertainment, and fellowship! If your family has lived in the area for a few generations, you

probably have some Lilly heritage in your family tree. Come and see for yourself at the Genealogy

Booth.

The Family Dinner (fried chicken/ham/beans and cornbread with fixin’s), on Friday, July 14 from 5 – 7

pm (only $10 for adults/$2.50 for children), will be followed by entertainment in the covered

amphitheater featuring Darrell Ramsey with Southern Draw and the Lilly Amateur Hour Cuz’N Night.

See Rick Lilly if you want to perform.

Saturday, July 15, festivities will begin at 10:15 with Opening Remarks followed with a beautiful flag

raising ceremony to honor veterans at 10:30. There is time to visit the Genealogy Booth, the Souvenir

Booth and eat lunch at the Lilly Café before the live entertainment begins. Entertainers include Billy

Payne, Cheat River, Lilly Mountaineers, Alan Kinsler and Payton Alexis, and closing with Mark

Stuart, straight from Nashville. During the afternoon, the infamous Miss Lilly Contest will also be sure

to entertain. Santa will also arrive at 2PM to promote the Christmas in July craft sale.

On Sunday, July 16 following Opening Remarks and Flag Ceremony at 10:15, there will be

inspirational music from Ruta Prichard at 11 followed by a Sunday Morning Message from Orville

Setliff. Enjoy afternoon music from Tom Okes, Bob Smallwood and Josh Wilson, Rick Lilly and The

Announcers.

There is no charge to enter, or for parking, entertainment, and children’s playground and inflatables.

There is also a $100 Registration Prize. This year we are excited to add a raffle for a beautiful, original

quilted wall hanging that was donated to the Lilly Reunion by cousin Lynn Marks.

The Lilly Café will offer a variety of reasonably priced food on Saturday and Sunday beginning with

breakfast at 8 AM and continue to 6PM on Saturday and 4PM on Sunday.

The Souvenir Booth will offer keepsakes to take home, t-shirts, Official Souvenir Program Books, and

drinks and snacks. It is conveniently located next to the amphitheater.

All funds earned at the reunion is invested right back into paying for the ‘free’ entertainment and

upkeep of the grounds. All of our Board of Directors and helpers are volunteers.

The Lilly Reunion is held at Lilly Reunion Park, 314 Ellison Ridge Road, Flat Top, WV 25841.

Ellison Ridge is at the Raleigh and Mercer County line. For more information, visit

www.lillyreunion.org.

Visit our Lilly Café for great food,

the Souvenir Booth for gifts, snacks and soft drinks,

and the Genealogy Center to trace your family roots.

Check out our webpage: www.lillyreunion.org

and our Facebook pages:

Southern WV Lilly Reunion

The Lillys of West Virginia

Lilly Reunion

2023 Schedule of Events*

Friday, July 14, 2023

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ———FAMILY DINNER (Lilly Café)

7:00 p.m. ———Darrell Ramsey with Southern Draw

8:00 p.m.————- Rick Lilly for scheduling Cuz’N Night

Saturday, July 15, 2023

10:15 a.m. ——————————- Opening Remarks

10:30 a.m. ———————— Flag Raising Ceremony

National Anthem ———-Rick Lilly

10:45 a.m. ——————–WV Senator Rollan Roberts

11:00 a.m. ————————————– Billy Payne

1:00 p.m. —————————— Awards Ceremony

1:45 p.m. —–Introduce 2023 Miss Lilly Contestants

2:00 p.m. ———Visit with Santa (Christmas in July)

2:00 p.m. ———————- Cheat River-Buddy Allen

3:30 p.m. ——————————-Lilly Mountaineers

4:30 p.m. —————————- Crown Miss Lilly 2023

5:00 p.m. —————–Alan Kinsler and Payton Alexis

6:00 p.m.————————————— Mark Stuart

Matt Withrow —————Sound Guy

Sunday, July 16, 2023

10:15 a.m. —————- Opening Remarks and Prayer

10:30 a.m. ———————— Flag Raising Ceremony

National Anthem —–Rick Lilly

11:00 a.m. ———————————— Ruta Prichard

11:30 a.m. ————- Morning Worship-Orville Setliff

12:30 a.m. —————————————– Tom Okes

1:00 p.m. ———- Bob Smallwood and Josh Wilson

2:15 p.m. ——————————– The Announcers

3:30 p.m. —– ——————– Rick Lilly / Open Mike

4:00 p.m. ——————————– Closing Remarks

