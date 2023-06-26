2023 Annual Lilly Reunion schedule announced

Flat Top, WV- The 2023 Annual Lilly Reunion will be held at Flat Top, West Virginia on July 14, 15 and 16, 2023.
The Family Dinner starts at 5 on Friday. Enjoy music, fellowship, food and more from 10-7 on
Saturday and 10-4 on Sunday. And you don’t have to be a Lilly to attend. Everyone is welcome.
The first Lilly Reunion was held in 1929 and was held annually until 1949. It was then revived in 1978
and has been held each year since. The Lilly Reunion was in the 2009 Guinness Book of World
Records as The World’s Largest Family Reunion!!!
Lilly cousins and their friends are certainly invited. However, you don’t have to be a “Lilly” to enjoy
the food, entertainment, and fellowship! If your family has lived in the area for a few generations, you
probably have some Lilly heritage in your family tree. Come and see for yourself at the Genealogy
Booth.
The Family Dinner (fried chicken/ham/beans and cornbread with fixin’s), on Friday, July 14 from 5 – 7
pm (only $10 for adults/$2.50 for children), will be followed by entertainment in the covered
amphitheater featuring Darrell Ramsey with Southern Draw and the Lilly Amateur Hour Cuz’N Night.
See Rick Lilly if you want to perform.
Saturday, July 15, festivities will begin at 10:15 with Opening Remarks followed with a beautiful flag
raising ceremony to honor veterans at 10:30. There is time to visit the Genealogy Booth, the Souvenir
Booth and eat lunch at the Lilly Café before the live entertainment begins. Entertainers include Billy
Payne, Cheat River, Lilly Mountaineers, Alan Kinsler and Payton Alexis, and closing with Mark
Stuart, straight from Nashville. During the afternoon, the infamous Miss Lilly Contest will also be sure
to entertain. Santa will also arrive at 2PM to promote the Christmas in July craft sale.
On Sunday, July 16 following Opening Remarks and Flag Ceremony at 10:15, there will be
inspirational music from Ruta Prichard at 11 followed by a Sunday Morning Message from Orville
Setliff. Enjoy afternoon music from Tom Okes, Bob Smallwood and Josh Wilson, Rick Lilly and The
Announcers.
There is no charge to enter, or for parking, entertainment, and children’s playground and inflatables.
There is also a $100 Registration Prize. This year we are excited to add a raffle for a beautiful, original
quilted wall hanging that was donated to the Lilly Reunion by cousin Lynn Marks.
The Lilly Café will offer a variety of reasonably priced food on Saturday and Sunday beginning with
breakfast at 8 AM and continue to 6PM on Saturday and 4PM on Sunday.
The Souvenir Booth will offer keepsakes to take home, t-shirts, Official Souvenir Program Books, and
drinks and snacks. It is conveniently located next to the amphitheater.
All funds earned at the reunion is invested right back into paying for the ‘free’ entertainment and
upkeep of the grounds. All of our Board of Directors and helpers are volunteers.
The Lilly Reunion is held at Lilly Reunion Park, 314 Ellison Ridge Road, Flat Top, WV 25841.
Ellison Ridge is at the Raleigh and Mercer County line. For more information, visit
www.lillyreunion.org.
2023 Schedule of Events*
Friday, July 14, 2023
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ———FAMILY DINNER (Lilly Café)
7:00 p.m. ———Darrell Ramsey with Southern Draw
8:00 p.m.————- Rick Lilly for scheduling Cuz’N Night
Saturday, July 15, 2023
10:15 a.m. ——————————- Opening Remarks
10:30 a.m. ———————— Flag Raising Ceremony
National Anthem ———-Rick Lilly
10:45 a.m. ——————–WV Senator Rollan Roberts
11:00 a.m. ————————————– Billy Payne
1:00 p.m. —————————— Awards Ceremony
1:45 p.m. —–Introduce 2023 Miss Lilly Contestants
2:00 p.m. ———Visit with Santa (Christmas in July)
2:00 p.m. ———————- Cheat River-Buddy Allen
3:30 p.m. ——————————-Lilly Mountaineers
4:30 p.m. —————————- Crown Miss Lilly 2023
5:00 p.m. —————–Alan Kinsler and Payton Alexis
6:00 p.m.————————————— Mark Stuart
Matt Withrow —————Sound Guy
Sunday, July 16, 2023
10:15 a.m. —————- Opening Remarks and Prayer
10:30 a.m. ———————— Flag Raising Ceremony
National Anthem —–Rick Lilly
11:00 a.m. ———————————— Ruta Prichard
11:30 a.m. ————- Morning Worship-Orville Setliff
12:30 a.m. —————————————– Tom Okes
1:00 p.m. ———- Bob Smallwood and Josh Wilson
2:15 p.m. ——————————– The Announcers
3:30 p.m. —– ——————– Rick Lilly / Open Mike
4:00 p.m. ——————————– Closing Remarks