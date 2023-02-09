2023 Sport Fishing Advisory Announced

Low levels of chemicals like PCBs, mercury, and dioxin have been found in some fish from certain waters. An advisory is advice and should not be viewed as law or regulation. It is intended to help anglers and their families decide where to fish, what types of fish to eat, how to limit the amount and frequency of fish eaten and how to prepare and cook fish to reduce contaminants. Women of childbearing age, children and people who regularly eat fish are particularly susceptible to contaminants that build up over time. Individuals falling into one of those categories should be especially careful to follow the guideline.



The advisory only covers sport fish caught in West Virginia waters. Safety regulations and advisories for fish in the marketplace are the responsibility of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



For more information, please visit https://www.epa.gov/fish-tech/epa-fda-advice-about-eating-fish-and-shellfish.