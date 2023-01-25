2023 West Virginia Vacation Guide Unveiled

“Every year I’m excited to see what the Department of Tourism comes up with when it comes to this printed piece,” Gov. Justice said. “This guide takes the cake. Beyond the innovative cover, inside the guide is a wealth of information and it’s just gorgeous to look at. I plan on sending a copy to all of my friends and family and you should too!”



West Virginia is the first state to have a cover with a lenticular design––by simply picking up the printed guide and shifting it back and forth, the prospective traveler will be met with an image, shot from within a tent at Watoga State Park. The cover image shifts from a gorgeous daytime view of a campsite at the International Dark Sky park to a starry night sky.



“Choosing what location to feature on the cover of the guide each year is a decision our team carefully considers,” said West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “Watoga State Park was one of three West Virginia state parks that received an International Dark Sky Park designation by the International Dark-Sky Association at the end of 2021, and we wanted to celebrate that award in a big way. The next time you visit Watoga, be sure to check out neighboring Calvin Price State Forest and Droop Mountain Battlefield State Park for their internationally recognized dark skies.”



The 2023 Vacation Guide was produced in partnership with Dotdash Meredith, a leading publisher that also produces Southern Living, Real Simple, and Parents magazines. This spring, in addition to the 200,000 guides the Department plans to distribute directly to consumers, more than 100,000 West Virginia Vacation Guides will be included with subscriber copies of Travel + Leisure magazine to encourage travel to the Mountain State.



The 2023 Vacation Guide showcases undiscovered locations, world class outdoor adventures and spirited small towns. Readers will also find a field guide in the beginning of the book with a collection of shorter stories, a trip-style quiz and more. The bulk of the book is organized by season; travelers will find gorgeous imagery and everything they may need to know about the time of year they plan to visit West Virginia along with the activities they can enjoy.



“We have the distinct pleasure of inspiring folks to dream about their next vacation and long for it to be in Almost Heaven,” Ruby said. “This guide does just that and also serves as a helpful resource once travelers get it here. Order your copy today and use it to lead you to places you’ve yet to discover in West Virginia.”



To request a copy of the free 2023 West Virginia Vacation Guide, visit WVtourism.com.