2024 Sport Fishing: New Change to the 2023 West Virginia Fish Consumption Advisories

Low levels of chemicals such as polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), mercury, dioxin, and selenium have been found in some fish from certain waters. The West Virginia Sport Fish Consumption Advisory is advice and should not be viewed as law or regulation. It is intended to help anglers and their families decide where to fish, what types of fish to eat, the frequency at which the fish are consumed, and how to prepare and cook fish to reduce contaminants. Women of childbearing age, children, and people who regularly eat fish are particularly susceptible to contaminants that build up over time. Individuals falling into one of those categories should be especially careful to follow the guidelines within the West Virginia Sport Fish Consumption Advisory.



The West Virginia Sport Fish Consumption Advisory covers only sport fish caught in West Virginia waters. Safety regulations and advisories for fish in the marketplace are the responsibility of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



For more information, please visit https://www.epa.gov/fish-tech/epa-fda-advice-about-eating-fish-and-shellfish.