2024 WVDOT Project Map and Core Maintenance Program Revealed

In March 2019, Gov. Justice directed WVDOT leaders to make road maintenance its top priority. Since then, it has completed more than $2.97 billion in highway maintenance projects, including patching on nearly 119,000 miles of roadway, more than 47,500 miles of ditching, and over 277,000 miles of mowing along the state’s highways. In that time, the WVDOT has paved more than 6,265 miles of roads with fresh, smooth blacktop.



“In seven short years, under Governor Justice’s leadership, we went from not being able to tell you what our people were doing out there to now being able to tell you how many potholes we’ve patched daily and weekly,” Secretary Wriston said. “The changes we’ve implemented will pay dividends for the people of West Virginia for generations to come.”



Under the WVDOT core maintenance plan, road crews pave and patch every year, stabilize all gravel roads each year, and ditch one third of all highways every year.



The numbers prove the strategy is working.



In 2021, the WVDOT completed about 82 percent of their core maintenance. In 2023, eight out of 10 districts got 100 percent of their work done, with an overall average of about 97 percent.



“We strive to be perfect,” Wriston said. “We’re going to shoot for 100 percent in all 10 districts this year.”



Doing work right the first time also means less work for WVDOT road crews in the future. By carefully milling out potholes, for example, making nice squared-off holes, brushing out all the debris, putting in a layer of sticky tack to help asphalt stick, and rolling in fresh, hot asphalt, WVDOT crews can make a nearly permanent pothole repair that will last for years.



Properly patched potholes this year mean fewer potholes to patch next year. The WVDOT used 87,500 tons of asphalt patching roads in 2021, but only a little over 73,000 tons in 2023.



WVDOT road crews have made other strides as well. Since 2021, the number of slides needing repair in the state have fallen from approximately 2,300 to 506. Living in hilly terrain, new slips and slides can occur, but catching up seemed impossible just a few short years ago.



“We purchased our own equipment to facilitate the sustainability of working on these slips and slides,” Secretary Wriston said. “We have moved in the right direction. Sometimes it’s a small step and sometimes it’s a huge step,” he said. “After all is said and done, every individual in this organization is of immeasurable value with their service to the people of this state.”



With about 35,000 miles of roads to maintain and 7,000 bridges, West Virginia has the sixth largest highway system in the country. West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) District 6, which comprises the northern panhandle, has more miles of road to maintain than the entire Maryland Department of Transportation.



“As we move forward, our WVDOT remains steadfast in its mission to enhance West Virginia’s infrastructure, ensuring safer, more reliable roadways for all,” Secretary Wriston said. “Together, through the leadership of Gov. Justice, and with prudent management and strategic investments, we are building a brighter future for the Mountain State.”